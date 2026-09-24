Spotted: Leighton Meester and Kelly Rutherford Have a 'Gossip Girl' Reunion at Max Mara's Milan Fashion Week Show

Serena van der Woodsen missed the Gossip Girl reunion, but that wouldn't have stopped Gossip Girl from sending a blast about their front-row fashion, as she did on Season 2's New York Fashion Week episode.
To make her Max Mara front-row debut, Meester opted out of Blair's signature tweeds and headbands. Instead, the Nobody Wants This actor wore a "business on the top, party on the bottom" combo from the Resort 2027 collection.
She tucked a white Oxford shirt (featuring toggle ties instead of buttons) into a high-waisted pencil skirt sculpted from mossy green sequins. To finish the day-to-night outfit, she accessorized with the chocolate brown Marine Bag and peep-toe pumps.
Max Mara
Small Leather Marine Bag
Lily van der Woodsen was known for her "old money" outerwear, an aesthetic that Rutherford's Max Mara outfit embodied with ease. Continuing her fabulous Fashion Month series (she attended the TWP and Magda Butrym shows at New York Fashion Week, too), Rutherford waved to fans in Max Mara's Resort 2027 take on the high-collar coat trend, complete with a neckline that, according to senior shopping editor Cortne Bonilla-Oliva, "gives even the most straightforward jacket enough presence to carry an entire fall look."
With Rutherford's coat being the outfit, she kept accessories minimal, pairing the black style with square-shaped sunglasses, beige T-strap stilettos, and the Extra-Small Marine Bag in the same rich brown shade.
Max Mara
Extra-Small Leather Marine Bag
This isn't the first time Meester and Rutherford have reunited at a Fashion Week fête. Back in March 2025, they RSVP'd "yes" to the same Elie Saab Fall 2025 show, but their looks honored entirely different dress codes. Meester, for one, posed with the Lebanese designer in a black, forest green, and white dress made of 3-D floral appliqués.
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Rutherford's beige-and-brown midi dress joined the post-show photo op, too. Every element—from the elbow-length sleeves to the ankle-sweeping skirt—was covered in hand-beaded paillettes. The ivory high-vamp heels (which wouldn't earn endorsements from Katie Holmes and Hailey Bieber until 2026) made the midi daytime-appropriate.
While we wait for Gossip Girl's 20th anniversary, which we hope inspires the cast to plan something special, these (however brief) fashion-forward reunions keep fans of the cult classic fed.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.