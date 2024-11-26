Palace Source Reveals Princess Beatrice's Future Plans to Support King Charles
The pregnant royal recently made an appearance for one of her uncle's charities.
With a new baby on the way—not to mention the ongoing drama with her father, Prince Andrew—Princess Beatrice has plenty on her plate. But after she took on a recent royal visit related to one of her uncle King Charles's foundations, many royal watchers have wondered whether there are larger plans for the princess to take on official duties.
Currently, Princess Beatrice holds a position as vice president for software firm Afiniti and is not a working royal like her cousin Prince William. She does, however, serve as a royal patron for organizations such as the Helen Arkell Dyslexia Centre, the British Skin Foundation and the English National Ballet School.
The princess—who is expecting her second child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in spring 2025— took part in a November event with the King's Foundation, visiting its Future Textiles exhibition in London and discussing embroidery with students. It's the type of engagement you'd normally see King Charles or Queen Camilla carry out, but amid growing chatter that Beatrice might step in as a working royal, one palace insider has set the record straight.
"She might help out at things occasionally, such as the Prince of Wales's garden party earlier this year," the source told Hello!, adding, "it's not a phased introduction into royal duties—it's just her supporting the family."
Speaking of supporting her family, the princess has been reportedly taking turns with her sister, Princess Eugenie, to spend time with their father, the Duke of York amid the battle to save his crumbling home, Royal Lodge.
A source told Hello! that the sisters "take the grandchildren to visit him most weekends. They are spending far more time with him now than they have done in recent years."
"They are quite close to their father; they seem to be quite protective towards him," the insider added. Apparently, the prince, who is a longtime equestrian, has been teaching Beatrice and Edoardo's daughter, Sienna, to ride a horse.
Next year, the York family will welcome another grandchild into the family, and amid the news that Beatrice has no plans to pick up royal duties, it seems like there will be plenty of time for the princess to enjoy time with her growing family.
