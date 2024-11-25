Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie Are Reportedly "Taking Turns" Visiting Dad Prince Andrew
"He's got nothing else."
It appears as though Prince Andrew has had a challenging year, which has included almost losing his home, Royal Lodge in Windsor. Having found the money needed to stay in the property, Andrew is reportedly being supported by his two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.
According to an exclusive report in Hello! magazine, "Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have been taking turns to spend weekends with their father, taking their children along to boost his spirits."
A source told the outlet, "The girls take the grandchildren to visit him most weekends. They are spending far more time with him now than they have done in recent years." The source continued, "They are quite close to their father; they seem to be quite protective towards him."
Hello! also noted that Eugenie and Beatrice's presence on the vast estate has been much more noticeable. "Both Princesses are said to have hosted friends for shoots on the estate in recent weeks," the publication reported. It was also noted that Prince Andrew had been spotted teaching Beatrice's daughter Sienna, who turned three earlier this year, how to ride a horse.
As well as riding his own horse, Prince Andrew allegedly spends his time playing golf or walking the five Norfolk Terriers and two Corgis he shares with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, who also lives at Royal Lodge. The two Corgis belonged to Andrew's mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, who entrusted her beloved pets to the Duke and Duchess of York upon her death.
Royal author Robert Hardman elaborated on Prince Andrew's situation, telling Hello!'s "Right Royal Podcast," "He's got nothing else, he's got no public life, he has no public role." Hardman continued, "He is clearly devoted to this home and he likes being there, so if he can make it work, he's going to try."
Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond recently reflected on the Duke of York's position within the Royal Family. While speaking with OK! magazine (via The Sun), Bond asked, "I wonder why he is allowing himself to be so humiliated?"
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
As for why Andrew seemingly refused to leave Royal Lodge at King Charles' behest, Bond said, "He is hung up on image and grandeur."
"I think the late Queen probably realized that it didn't look good to have a disgraced Prince living in a mansion for a peppercorn rent," Bond claimed. "Andrew was very much in awe of his mother and would have obeyed her if she had put her foot down and asked him to leave."
Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
-
Kate Middleton Reportedly Wants to Change One "Weird" Royal Christmas Tradition in Favor of a More "Relaxed" and "Middle Class" Holiday
"It is definitely going to be got rid of when they are officially running things."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Steals Hailey Bieber's Outfit Hack
Add the clever combo to your holiday party outfit rotation.
By Emma Childs Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Says Canceling Her Tour "Was the Best Thing I've Ever Done"
"It's not like me to do that."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
King Charles Might Take Back Some of the "Treasures" From Brother Prince Andrew's Home in Ongoing Battle Over Royal Lodge
One author says there's a possibility the Royal Collection Trust could "start taking the paintings and some of the furniture away."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Queen Elizabeth's Wedding Gift From Her Father Reportedly Cost More Than $6 Million
The monarch altered the extremely expensive present, which reportedly dates back to 1850.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince Harry Just Sent Out Invites to an Intimate Christmas Party He's Hosting Solo
"He appreciates that the festive season can be hard."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince Andrew Keeps "Allowing Himself to Be Humiliated" Amid Royal Lodge Dispute With King Charles
"It is how it looks: an idle and disgraced Duke swanning around on his horse."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Queen Camilla Pays Tribute to Queen Elizabeth by Wearing Her Rare Aquamarine Ribbon Tiara
The late Queen was photographed wearing the dazzling tiara on just one occasion.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
The Christmas Traditions Princess Kate and Prince William Share With Their Kids Every Year
From incorporating the late Queen's favorite tree to attending fun and festive events.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Charlene Puts Her $65,000 Engagement Ring Back on for Monaco's National Day
Charlene rarely wears the bespoke ring, which was reportedly designed by a Parisian jeweler.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
King Charles Might Snub Prince Andrew This Christmas by Banning Him From Sandringham
Charles reportedly views his brother as a "loose cannon."
By Amy Mackelden Published