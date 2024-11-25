It appears as though Prince Andrew has had a challenging year, which has included almost losing his home, Royal Lodge in Windsor. Having found the money needed to stay in the property, Andrew is reportedly being supported by his two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

According to an exclusive report in Hello! magazine, "Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have been taking turns to spend weekends with their father, taking their children along to boost his spirits."

A source told the outlet, "The girls take the grandchildren to visit him most weekends. They are spending far more time with him now than they have done in recent years." The source continued, "They are quite close to their father; they seem to be quite protective towards him."

Princess Beatrice, Prince Andrew, and Princess Eugenie in 2006. (Image credit: Anwar Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)

Hello! also noted that Eugenie and Beatrice's presence on the vast estate has been much more noticeable. "Both Princesses are said to have hosted friends for shoots on the estate in recent weeks," the publication reported. It was also noted that Prince Andrew had been spotted teaching Beatrice's daughter Sienna, who turned three earlier this year, how to ride a horse.

As well as riding his own horse, Prince Andrew allegedly spends his time playing golf or walking the five Norfolk Terriers and two Corgis he shares with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, who also lives at Royal Lodge. The two Corgis belonged to Andrew's mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, who entrusted her beloved pets to the Duke and Duchess of York upon her death.

(Image credit: Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

Royal author Robert Hardman elaborated on Prince Andrew's situation, telling Hello!'s "Right Royal Podcast," "He's got nothing else, he's got no public life, he has no public role." Hardman continued, "He is clearly devoted to this home and he likes being there, so if he can make it work, he's going to try."

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond recently reflected on the Duke of York's position within the Royal Family. While speaking with OK! magazine (via The Sun ), Bond asked, "I wonder why he is allowing himself to be so humiliated?"

As for why Andrew seemingly refused to leave Royal Lodge at King Charles' behest, Bond said, "He is hung up on image and grandeur."

"I think the late Queen probably realized that it didn't look good to have a disgraced Prince living in a mansion for a peppercorn rent," Bond claimed. "Andrew was very much in awe of his mother and would have obeyed her if she had put her foot down and asked him to leave."