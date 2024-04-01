There’s Likely a Poignant Reason the Women of the Royal Family Color Coordinated in Green at Yesterday’s Easter Service

King Charles, Queen Camilla, and several members of the royal family attended Easter Mattins service yesterday at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, and many of the women—including Camilla, Princess Anne, and Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York—chose to wear green for the occasion.
All three women wore different shades of the hue, the Queen in a regal emerald green coat dress by Anna Valentine, the Princess Royal in a mint green coat and a matching feathered hat, and the Duchess of York in a kelly green-hued dress.
The reason the three women color-coordinated might be even sweeter than you think: the Princess of Wales—who recently revealed she is battling cancer and who missed the traditional Easter service yesterday along with her husband Prince William and kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—counts green as her favorite color.
In addition to it being Kate’s favorite color, the color is “traditionally associated with nature, spring, and new life,” Hello reports.
Royal women actually color coordinate all the time, like at Kate’s Christmas carol concert in December 2022, when royal women all wore burgundy in a show of support. Speaking of green, the royal women banded together in that hue to attend Prince Philip’s memorial service, as his favorite color was Edinburgh green, a nod to his role as Duke of Edinburgh.
The Wales family of five typically attends the Easter service, but are currently at their country home, Anmer Hall, digesting the news of Kate’s diagnosis as a family. The choice by Camilla, Anne, and Fergie (who is also battling cancer) to wear green may be a silent statement of support for Kate, who, though not present physically, was close in spirit.
“Green represents growth, symbolism that is especially apt during the Easter season, when themes of sacrifice, resurrection, and new beginnings abound,” personal stylist Francesca Cairns told The Daily Express. She said that green “represents optimism” and added “It evokes feelings of hopefulness. Green is also associated with renewal and hope. I have noticed that the royals do match colors at certain events when they come together and want to make a statement.”
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
The King, who is also battling cancer, was on hand for the service, and Buckingham Palace described the outing as “very encouraging” in terms of Charles’ cancer treatment progress, as the King greeted crowds gathered to wish him well.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
CVS's Epic Beauty Sale Includes an $11 Viral Hair Oil
Sponsor Content Created With CVS
By Emma Walsh Published
-
David and Victoria Beckham Celebrate Easter on a Yacht... As One Does
"Kisses from the Beckham and Peltz Beckhams."
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Kate Beckinsale Posts "Happy Easter" From Hospital Bed as Concern for Her Health Grows
The actress has been sharing pictures of herself in the hospital for weeks.
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Prince William Is Making Sure Princess Kate Doesn’t Feel Alone During This Difficult Season
“I know their priority will be to look after each other.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
When Princess Kate Makes Her Return to Royal Duty, She’ll “Come Back Even More Passionate”
One week after announcing her cancer diagnosis publicly, Kate remains sidelined from royal duty for an undetermined amount of time.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Prince William Feels “Helpless and Scared” One Month After Princess Kate’s Cancer Diagnosis
In her video message announcing her diagnosis, Kate praised William for being “a great source of comfort and reassurance.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Stephen Colbert Finally Addresses His Crass Joke About Kate Middleton, Prince William, and Rose Hanbury—But Stops Short of Apologizing
He joins a chorus of celebrities eating their words after Kate’s announcement Friday that she has been diagnosed with cancer.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
One of Princess Kate’s Secret Weapons During This Difficult Time? Her Sister, Pippa Middleton Matthews
The two sisters have a “tremendously strong bond.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Turns Out Queen Camilla Is Exactly What the Royal Family Needs Right Now
As Camilla makes history this week, her stepson Prince William is said to have a renewed appreciation for what she brings to the royal family.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Princess Kate, Long a Supporter of Those Battling Cancer, Once Anonymously Donated Seven Inches of Her Hair to a Young Child Facing the Disease
“It’s lovely to think somewhere a little girl is happily wearing a wig made from a real princess’ hair.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Princess Kate Decided She Didn’t Want Prince William in Her Video Message Alongside Her as She Announced Her Cancer Diagnosis
“She didn’t need anyone sitting next to her.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published