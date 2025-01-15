Prince Andrew Shunned by Sister Princess Anne From Windsor Castle Event Honoring His Alma Mater
The Duke of York reportedly didn't get an invite to the exclusive dinner, but he "would have loved to have attended."
2025 is already off to a brutal start for Prince Andrew, it would seem. According to a new report, the Duke of York wasn't invited to a special event hosted by his own sister, Princess Anne.
Just last week, Princess Anne reportedly hosted an exclusive dinner at Windsor Castle in honor of former students of Gordonstoun School. The Scottish educational institution has been a favorite of the Royal Family, with Prince Philip, King Charles, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward all attending the school.
As reported by the Express, Prince Andrew "is said to have been excluded from a Windsor Castle dinner honoring his former school—despite living just miles away on the royal estate." Meanwhile, the Daily Mail called Andrew's lack of invite a "snub." A "friend" of the Duke of York told the outlet, "I'm sure the duke would have loved to have attended the dinner if he had been invited."
A spokesperson for the school told the Express, "In her role as Warden for Gordonstoun, Her Royal Highness held an intimate evening dinner attended by a small number of guests."
2024 could be described as a difficult year for Prince Andrew. Friends of the Duke of York claimed that he was "sick and tired" of living in the U.K. following a number of public scandals. His alleged friendship with a supposed Chinese spy didn't help his image. Andrew withdrew from all of the Royal Family's Christmas celebrations, choosing instead to keep a low profile with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, over the holiday season. It was also reported that the duke had stopped walking the late Queen's corgis following public backlash.
Mere days into the new year, Prince Andrew was reported to London's Met Police regarding an alleged fake name he used on a business filing. Graham Smith, CEO of Republic, told The Telegraph that the royal had used the fake name "Andrew Inverness" on official business documents. "The royals appear to believe they can act with impunity, an impression given weight by the lack of police action on serious allegations of corruption and sexual offenses," Smith explained. "The apparent filing of false information with Companies House may seem trivial, but the U.K. faces serious issues of fraud committed in this way."
Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
