Prince Andrew Shunned by Sister Princess Anne From Windsor Castle Event Honoring His Alma Mater

2025 is already off to a brutal start for Prince Andrew, it would seem. According to a new report, the Duke of York wasn't invited to a special event hosted by his own sister, Princess Anne.

Just last week, Princess Anne reportedly hosted an exclusive dinner at Windsor Castle in honor of former students of Gordonstoun School. The Scottish educational institution has been a favorite of the Royal Family, with Prince Philip, King Charles, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward all attending the school.

As reported by the Express, Prince Andrew "is said to have been excluded from a Windsor Castle dinner honoring his former school—despite living just miles away on the royal estate." Meanwhile, the Daily Mail called Andrew's lack of invite a "snub." A "friend" of the Duke of York told the outlet, "I'm sure the duke would have loved to have attended the dinner if he had been invited."

Prince Andrew's friend said, "I'm sure the duke would have loved to have attended the dinner if he had been invited." (Image credit: Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

A spokesperson for the school told the Express, "In her role as Warden for Gordonstoun, Her Royal Highness held an intimate evening dinner attended by a small number of guests."

2024 could be described as a difficult year for Prince Andrew. Friends of the Duke of York claimed that he was "sick and tired" of living in the U.K. following a number of public scandals. His alleged friendship with a supposed Chinese spy didn't help his image. Andrew withdrew from all of the Royal Family's Christmas celebrations, choosing instead to keep a low profile with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, over the holiday season. It was also reported that the duke had stopped walking the late Queen's corgis following public backlash.

The duke allegedly stopped walking the late Queen's corgis following public backlash. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mere days into the new year, Prince Andrew was reported to London's Met Police regarding an alleged fake name he used on a business filing. Graham Smith, CEO of Republic, told The Telegraph that the royal had used the fake name "Andrew Inverness" on official business documents. "The royals appear to believe they can act with impunity, an impression given weight by the lack of police action on serious allegations of corruption and sexual offenses," Smith explained. "The apparent filing of false information with Companies House may seem trivial, but the U.K. faces serious issues of fraud committed in this way."