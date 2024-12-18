Prince Andrew Backs Out of Another Holiday Event After "Damaging" Spy Scandal Forces Him to Spend Christmas Alone
"The multiple scandals he has been associated with have embarrassed his family and made him a subject of ridicule."
Calls for Prince Andrew to bow out of Christmas with the royals started to intensify after it was revealed the Duke of York had ties to suspected Chinese spy Yang Tengbo last week. While Andrew and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson eventually backed out of going to Sandringham with the rest of the Royal Family, it's now been confirmed that they won't be attending another major festive event.
Multiple outlets reported on Wednesday, Dec. 18 that the Duke of York will not be attending The King's annual Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace this week. The event, which will be held on Dec. 19, will welcome 70 members of the family, including many extended relatives who don't come to the usual royal get-togethers.
As late as Tuesday, some sources claimed that the Duke of York was still planning on going to the lunch, but it seems like he had a change of heart—perhaps thanks to a heart-to-heart from Fergie.
Per the Daily Mail, King Charles and Queen Camilla "were quietly hoping that the Duchess of York might come to their rescue and ‘talk some sense’ into her ex-husband, as one of the few people to still have his ear."
Ingrid Seward, editor of Majesty magazine, told the Mirror that Prince Andrew's recent spy scandal put the nail in the coffin for the duke, so to speak. "His irresponsible behavior and dubious friendships have exasperated his older brother for some time now," she said. "But nothing has been quite as damaging to the monarchy as Andrew’s current situation."
Seward continued that the situation with alleged spy Tengbo—who was friends with the Duke of York and was invited to several royal residences over the years—"involves the British government, MI6 and the Chinese government. It's almost like a television spy special."
She noted that with his mother, Queen Elizabeth, now gone, the duke's situation is even worse. "The multiple scandals he has been associated with have embarrassed his family and made him a subject of ridicule," Seward shared, adding, "Although when The Queen was alive, he was partially protected by her devotion."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
As for Andrew's revised Christmas plans, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice are spending the holidays with their respective in-laws, so it seems he'll be spending a quiet Christmas at Royal Lodge with one of his only supporters, ex-wife Ferguson.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
-
Pamela Anderson Gives Her Best Jackie O.
Her vintage dress could have come from the former first lady's closet.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Zendaya and Tom Holland Take Their Couples' Style Holiday Shopping
I'm dying to know what's in their Nordstrom bags.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Starting Over After Cancer at a Luxury Wellness Resort
Is seven days of longevity programming the key to living better, longer?
By Sue Williamson Published
-
Prince Andrew Reportedly Wants to Attend King Charles' Pre-Christmas Buckingham Palace Lunch, Despite His Recent Scandals
Will the Duke of York be a party crasher this holiday season?
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince Andrew Tells Royal Fans It's "Bizarre" to "Have Their Cameras on" While Meeting Him in Resurfaced Christmas Video
"You ought to stand on this side and see what it's like."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
King Charles and Queen Camilla Reportedly Counted on Sarah Ferguson to "Talk Some Sense" Into Prince Andrew
"There’s only so many times the duke can be asked to keep his head down and wait for the storm to pass."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice Won't Be Spending Christmas With the Royal Family at Sandringham
They won't be celebrating the festive season with their parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, either.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Sarah Ferguson Says She Supports Ex-Husband Prince Andrew Despite Recent Scandals: "I Won't Let Him Down"
When it comes to her marriage, Fergie said, "I would do it all over again, 100 percent."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
King Charles is Allegedly "Finished" With Prince Andrew Over Yet Another Scandal
"I can’t see the king wanting to walk to church with someone who was friends with a Chinese spy."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Prince Andrew's Business Advisor Accused of Being a "Spy" and Banned From the U.K.
"We found a way to get the relevant people unnoticed in and out of the house in Windsor."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Kate Middleton Allegedly Rejected Idea to Seat Prince Andrew "Behind a Pillar" at Her Christmas Carol Concert
"Although very much a family affair... there was no space for Uncle Andy."
By Amy Mackelden Published