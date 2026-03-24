Ex-Prince Andrew Once Said He Didn't "Rule Remarriage" to Sarah Ferguson "Out," But "Certainly" Didn't "Rule It In," Either

The former Duke of York's comments have been revisited in Andrew Lownie's biography, 'Entitled.'

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Sarah Ferguson in a yellow dress smiling at Andrew, who is scowling in a top hat
(Image credit: Getty Images)

For many years, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson called themselves “the happiest divorced couple in the world.” So happy, in fact, that there was rampant public speculation that the duo would eventually remarry—especially since Fergie lived with Andrew at Royal Lodge before they were evicted by The King.

In his biography Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, author Andrew Lownie chronicles the highs and lows of Sarah and Andrew's relationship, including the remarriage rumors that followed the couple for years after their 1996 divorce.

Referencing a 12-page interview in the June 2000 issue of Tatler, Lownie writes that the former Duke of York slipped in a comment about his relationship with Ferguson.

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Sarah Ferguson and Andrew on their wedding day

Andrew married Ferguson on July 23, 1986.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Beatrice posing with Ex-Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson on her first day of school in 2000

Andrew and Sarah, posing with Princess Beatrice on her first day of school in 2000, maintained a friendly relationship after their divorce.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“I don’t rule remarriage out and I certainly don’t rule it in,” Andrew told the publication, adding, “If ever the opportunity arose, I do not know what I would do, as it is not in the plan.”

Lownie noted that "bookies slashed the odds on remarriage from 33-1 to 3-1," but a poll in the Daily Mail at the time “showed that nearly 90 percent of its readers wanted the couple to remarry.”

However, Ferguson had her own thoughts on the matter. “There is not a chance of her putting her head back into that lion’s cage,” a friend of Sarah’s said, per Lownie.

Sarah Ferguson and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor wearing ski gear and holding skis

Sarah and Andrew, pictured on a skip trip in 2007, continued to take vacations together despite their breakup.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew walking next to each other wearing black at the Duchess of Kent&#039;s funeral

The former Duke and Duchess of York's last public appearance together was at the Duchess of Kent's 2025 funeral.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Although marrying Andrew again appeared to be out of the question, Fergie gave an interview to the Daily Mail in 2018 stating her devotion to the former Duke of York. “My duty is to him. I am so proud of him. I stand by him and always will,” she shared.

“The way we are is our fairy tale,” she continued. “Although we are not a couple, we really believe in each other.” Fast forward to 2026, and it's unlikely she'd deliver the same remarks.

Kristin Contino
Kristin Contino
Senior Royal and Celebrity Editor

Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.

Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.

Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.