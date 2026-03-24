Ex-Prince Andrew Once Said He Didn't "Rule Remarriage" to Sarah Ferguson "Out," But "Certainly" Didn't "Rule It In," Either

For many years, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson called themselves “the happiest divorced couple in the world.” So happy, in fact, that there was rampant public speculation that the duo would eventually remarry—especially since Fergie lived with Andrew at Royal Lodge before they were evicted by The King.

In his biography Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, author Andrew Lownie chronicles the highs and lows of Sarah and Andrew's relationship, including the remarriage rumors that followed the couple for years after their 1996 divorce.

Referencing a 12-page interview in the June 2000 issue of Tatler, Lownie writes that the former Duke of York slipped in a comment about his relationship with Ferguson.

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Andrew married Ferguson on July 23, 1986. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Andrew and Sarah, posing with Princess Beatrice on her first day of school in 2000, maintained a friendly relationship after their divorce. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Entitled: the Rise and Fall of the House of York $24 at Amazon US

“I don’t rule remarriage out and I certainly don’t rule it in,” Andrew told the publication, adding, “If ever the opportunity arose, I do not know what I would do, as it is not in the plan.”

Lownie noted that "bookies slashed the odds on remarriage from 33-1 to 3-1," but a poll in the Daily Mail at the time “showed that nearly 90 percent of its readers wanted the couple to remarry.”

However, Ferguson had her own thoughts on the matter. “There is not a chance of her putting her head back into that lion’s cage,” a friend of Sarah’s said, per Lownie.

Sarah and Andrew, pictured on a skip trip in 2007, continued to take vacations together despite their breakup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The former Duke and Duchess of York's last public appearance together was at the Duchess of Kent's 2025 funeral. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Although marrying Andrew again appeared to be out of the question, Fergie gave an interview to the Daily Mail in 2018 stating her devotion to the former Duke of York. “My duty is to him. I am so proud of him. I stand by him and always will,” she shared.

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“The way we are is our fairy tale,” she continued. “Although we are not a couple, we really believe in each other.” Fast forward to 2026, and it's unlikely she'd deliver the same remarks.