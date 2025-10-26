Earlier this year, it was reported that Princess Kate and Prince William will be leaving Adelaide Cottage for their "forever home," Forest Lodge in Windsor. The Prince and Princess of Wales will reportedly move into the much larger property to better accommodate their family, including children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. But according to royal sources, Kate isn't thrilled about the prospect of living closer to Prince Andrew.

Prince Andrew recently announced his intention to relinquish his remaining royal titles—following renewed concerns about his connection to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. According to reports, he's also been engaged in talks with King Charles about leaving his home, Royal Lodge in Windsor, despite holding a 75-year lease. Now, sources are claiming that Kate Middleton and Prince William will be hoping that the former Duke of York leaves the property sooner rather than later.

A source told the Mail on Sunday, "Catherine shudders at the thought of living so close to Royal Lodge while Prince Andrew is still in it." They further alleged, "William wants him gone before they start to move in next week. It's not about what Andrew doesn't want to do anymore. It's about what he's going to be told to do."

Prince Andrew's home, Royal Lodge in Windsor. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The outlet noted, "Andrew cannot legally be evicted from Royal Lodge under the terms of his 'cast iron' lease but palace insiders believe he will inevitably have to move out because of the scale of public anger."

The Mail on Sunday also made quite a surprising revelation, alleging that Kate and William "had previously wanted to move to Royal Lodge—but Andrew insisted on staying."

Princess Kate and Prince William's new home, Forest Lodge in Windsor. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A royal source claimed to the publication, "[Kate and William] going into Adelaide Cottage was never the plan." The source continued, "But they were forced to because Prince Andrew wouldn't shift."

Until the Royal Family makes an official announcement, it seems as though Prince Andrew won't be moving anywhere.