Why Archie and Lilibet Aren't at the Invictus Games in Canada With Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Royal experts break down why the little prince and princess have remained at home in California.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made quite the entrance at the Invictus Games 2025 in Vancouver, Canada. Duchess Meghan gave an impromptu speech at a pre-opening ceremony event, and then kissed her husband on stage. While the Duchess of Sussex mentioned her two children—Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet—the little royals remained at home in California. According to royal experts, there's a very simple reason why the Sussexes decided to travel without their young kids.
In the latest episode of Hello! magazine's "A Right Royal Podcast," hosts Emmy Griffiths and Andrea Caamano spoke with royal editor Emily Nash and ITV's royal journalist Lizzie Robinson about Meghan and Harry's children. "Given the fact that the children are able to live a much more private life than their cousins...for example, because their roles are different," Nash explained, "I don't see why they would put them in that arena at this point."
Robinson agreed with Nash, saying, "They have sort of kept the children incredibly private. I know we saw snippets of them in the Netflix docuseries, but really, the children have lived an incredibly private life." She continued, "I think the next Invictus Games will be interesting, because it's in Birmingham in 2027. Meghan does usually go with Harry to the Invictus Games. Will she come to the U.K.? Because she hasn't...for a very long time."
In her unexpected speech at the Invictus Games 2025 event, Meghan mentioned Archie and Lilibet. "So it is my entire pleasure and complete honor to introduce to this stage my husband, the father of our very sweet, excited children, who will cheer you on from California," the Duchess of Sussex told the crowd. Despite not being in attendance at this year's Games, Archie and Lilibet certainly seem to be proud of their parents.
Duchess Meghan also revealed the adoration she has for Prince Harry, saying, "We are just thrilled to be here, and I would be remiss if I didn't take the opportunity to introduce someone who means a lot to me. And I know he means quite a lot to all of you." She continued, "You will see him at the Games...He's in it with you, and you'll see him through all of those moments. He'll be there with you."
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
