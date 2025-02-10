Prince Harry Came Face to Face With a Funko Pop of Himself in a Sweet Moment with Kids at Invictus Games
Small fans, big moment.
A young fan scored the autograph of a lifetime from Prince Harry at the 2025 Invictus Games on Sunday, Feb. 9—and the item the Duke of Sussex signed couldn't have been more appropriate.
Prince Harry signed a mini-me version of himself during a wheelchair basketball event in Vancouver, Canada, beaming as a little boy and girl—both wearing Team USA family shirts—brought over one of the wildly popular Funko Pop figures that have immortalized everyone from Queen Elizabeth to Princess Diana in vinyl form.
The kids, per Town & Country, were the son and daughter of Team USA wheelchair basketball competitor Lucio Gaytan, who told the mag with a laugh, "I think they put him on the spot and they got a signature from him."
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry chatted with the brother/sister duo as they sat in the audience, with a video shared on Instagram Stories by Town & Country editor Emily Burack revealing the sweet interaction. A close-up photo of the Funko Pop box revealed that Harry had signed "To Lucious" at the top and "Harry" at the bottom in gold marker.
The duke and duchess chatted to Lucious and his sister at length, bursting into laughter at one point during the adorable moment.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex kicked off the 2025 Invictus Games on Saturday, Feb. 8, welcoming wounded, injured and sick veterans and service personnel from around the world to compete in Vancouver and Whistler.
Prince Harry, who founded the Invictus Games and serves as patron of the Invictus Games Foundation, was praised by the duchess during an impromptu speech ahead of the opening ceremony on Saturday. "We are just thrilled to be here, and I would be remiss if I didn't take the opportunity to introduce someone who means a lot to me. And I know he means quite a lot to all of you," Markle told the audience.
She continued that Invictus "means so much to him. You are his family, just as we are his family, and I hope you recognize how much of his heart he has poured into every single thing that has gotten all of you to this week, which is going to be spectacular. I just need you to know that."
The Duchess of Sussex also referenced their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, who are watching the games and cheering on their dad from home. "Archie will say, 'Papa, why are you on your phone?' And he's like, 'That's Invictus. I'm getting ready for Invictus,'" Markle said.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
