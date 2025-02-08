Meghan Markle Kisses Prince Harry at Invictus Games Event, Says He "Means a Lot" to Her
The Duchess of Sussex even mentioned their "sweet, excited children" in her impromptu speech.
Meghan Markle has joined Prince Harry in Canada to help launch the Invictus Games 2025, which is taking place in Vancouver and Whistler. At an event ahead of the Invictus Games opening ceremony, Duchess Meghan gave an impromptu speech to the crowd, in which she praised her husband. She also referenced their two children—Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet—and kissed Harry before leaving the stage.
In a video of the speech shared by X user @Uggladiator, Meghan could be heard introducing Prince Harry, saying (via Hello! magazine), "I was not planning on speaking tonight, and we just arrived, I don't know, a couple of hours ago, and I touched Canadian soil and I went, 'Oh, it feels like home." She continued, "We are just thrilled to be here, and I would be remiss if I didn't take the opportunity to introduce someone who means a lot to me. And I know he means quite a lot to all of you."
Explaining just how important the Invictus Games is to Prince Harry, Meghan told attendees, "You will see him at the Games. You will see him...cheering you on." The Duchess of Sussex continued, "He's in it with you, and you'll see him through all of those moments. He'll be there with you."
For the occasion, Meghan wore A.L.C.'s "Willow" Pleated Midi Dress in the color chocolate, which is available to shop for $795. The Duchess of Sussex also wore Princess Diana's $26,000 Tank Française watch (per @meghansclosetchronicles).
"What you won't have seen is all of the moments that have happened in the lead-up to these Games, all of the moments where, as you know, with families, the big rush in the morning—getting ready for school, packing the lunch boxes, making breakfast," Meghan revealed. "My husband's in all of that with us, and then he'll be on his phone, and Archie will say, 'Papa, why are you on your phone?' And he's like, 'That's Invictus. I'm getting ready for Invictus.'"
🌍 Tonight, we came together to celebrate the incredible Nations participating in the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025, presented by ATCO and Boeing, at the Nations Welcome Reception.As we embark on this unforgettable journey, we stand united in the power of sport,… pic.twitter.com/OGO9HzAESjFebruary 8, 2025
Duchess Meghan shared that Invictus Games is a huge priority for her husband, saying in her speech, "It means so much to him. You are his family, just as we are his family, and I hope you recognize how much of his heart he has poured into every single thing that has gotten all of you to this week, which is going to be spectacular. I just need you to know that."
Before leaving the stage, Meghan referenced their own family, saying, "I need you to know how much it means to him and how much each of you means to him. So it is my entire pleasure and complete honor to introduce to this stage my husband, the father of our very sweet, excited children, who will cheer you on from California." Meghan then turned to Harry, and the pair kissed in front of the crowd. Even though Archie and Lilibet are at home in Montecito, it's adorable to hear them mentioned at the Invictus Games.
