Trouble Continues for Charles as Police Launch Investigation into Cash-For-Honors Scandal

Scotland Yard has launched an investigation into the cash-for-honors scandal plaguing Prince Charles’ charity The Prince’s Foundation, reports The Mirror .

The probe comes after the Foundation’s former chief executive Michael Fawcett stepped down last year amid accusations of promising to secure a knighthood and British citizenship for a Saudi donor. A spokesman for Charles insists he knew nothing about Fawcett’s alleged actions.

“The Metropolitan Police Service has launched an investigation into allegations of offences under the Honours (Prevention of Abuses) Act 1925,” a statement read. “The decision follows an assessment of a September 2021 letter. This related to media reporting alleging offers of help were made to secure honours and citizenship for a Saudi national.”

So far, no arrests have been made, police added, and The Prince’s Foundation is cooperating with police.

“The Special Enquiry Team has conducted the assessment process, which has included contacting those believed to hold relevant information,” the statement continued. “Officers liaised with The Prince’s Foundation about the findings of an independent investigation into fundraising practices. The Foundation provided a number of relevant documents. These documents were reviewed alongside existing information. The assessment determined an investigation will commence.”

Allegations against Charles’ foundation were first leveled last September, both in The Sunday Times and The Mail on Sunday. By November, Fawcett had resigned from his post.

After the announcement of the police probe, Charles’ office reiterated his previous assertions that he knew nothing of a cash-for-honors exchange, saying “The Prince of Wales had no knowledge of the alleged offer of honours or British citizenship on the basis of donation to his charities.”

This investigation comes the same week that Charles tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time, after a bout with it in March 2020.