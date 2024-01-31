Prince George Is Truly His Mother Princess Kate’s Son When It Comes to This Signature Hair Move

The royals have gone viral on TikTok again, this time thanks to Prince George and a signature hair move that he inherited from his mother, the Princess of Wales. When it comes to hair, it doesn’t really get much better than Kate, and George and his siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have inherited Kate’s tresses. (If you’ll remember, the kids’ father, Prince William, also had enviable locks—well, until he didn’t.)

Princess Kate smoothing Prince George's hair at Trooping the Colour in 2016 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Per People , a reel of George pushing back his bangs has gone viral on TikTok , with 750,000 people and counting watching the touching clip of Kate gently fixing a younger George’s hair to now George, who is today 10 years old, doing the exact same move himself—as babies don’t keep. The progression of time—from watching a young George be taken care of by his mum to now being able to do it for himself—is incredibly moving when seen through this lens.

“Catherine fixing George’s hair when he was little,” royal fan account TheWalesFamily5 wrote over “throwback footage of Kate brushing back Prince George’s bangs when he was a toddler,” People reports. “Footage flashed of Kate smoothing her son’s hair at the christening of Princess Charlotte, now eight, in 2015, Trooping the Colour in 2016, the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford later that summer, and more.”

The footage then flashed forward to present day, and the overlaid text read “Prince George now, making sure his hair is spotless.” The TikTok “rolled to a candid moment where cameras caught George—now a pre-teen!—catching his reflection in a car window and fixing his hair at The Big Help Out during King Charles’ Coronation weekend in May 2023,” People reports. “The clip cut to George pushing his hair back into just the right place while heading into church at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on Easter in 2022 and doing the same while leaving St. Mary Magdalene Church at Sandringham on Christmas Day in December.”

Prince George and Prince Louis on Christmas Day in 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince George and Prince Louis at Trooping the Colour in 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Kate has now taken her hair smoothing skills to Prince George's younger brother, Prince Louis (Image credit: Getty Images)

George is 10 and can fix his hair himself, but just as “George may be too old for Catherine to adjust his hair but now she does the same with Louis,” one user wrote in a comment that’s been liked hundreds of times. (Louis is half George’s age and will turn six in April.) Another user added that Princess Diana “used to do this” with both William and Prince Harry.