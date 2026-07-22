Chloé Sneakers and Balenciaga's Le City Bag Give Sofia Richie Grainge's Sweatpants Look a Cool-Mom Makeover
This grotfit is anything but boring
With each Instagram post, Sofia Richie Grainge puts another underrated It sneaker on my radar. Last month, she brought limited-edition Adidas Tokyos to their namesake city, which introduced me to the brand's recent collaboration with Australian label Song for the Mute. This week, as I zoomed in on Grainge's IG-worthy shoes again, Chloé's sneakers gave her groutfit a cool-mom makeover.
The mom-of-two spent her "Monochrome Monday" in gray basics, which, according to the post's tag, hailed from her own fashion label, SRG. While the striped Breton shirt tied around her waist is available and retails for $180, the slightly oversized tee and wide-leg sweatpants seem to be unreleased styles. Her accessories, on the other hand, are ripe for the shopping.
Like any on-the-go parent, Grainge needed supportive sneakers that also served a look. Any of her Adidas pairs would've worked, but by choosing Chloé's Kick Low-Top trainers, the sneakerhead proved she's unpredictable as ever in the fashion department. Knowing Grainge's affinity for minimalism, maybe she was drawn to the pair's neutral color palette, which features white mesh, cream-colored lacing, beige sidewalls, and chestnut suede toe boxes.
This exact style is new to Grainge, but Chloé sneakers are beloved by other celebrity moms like Katie Holmes, Jennifer Garner, and Demi Moore. Two years ago, Jennifer Lopez wore all-white Chloé Kicks with distressed jeans, a gray Coach coat, and one of her Hermès Kelly bags, of course.
Speaking of celebrity-beloved styles, Grainge traded traditional "mom bags" for Balenciaga's Le City. To finish her groutfit-maxxing moment, she opted for the modern re-issue of the slouchy early-aughts staple in charcoal crinkle-effect leather. The bag's whipstitched handles and matte black hardware might be fresh-from-a-Balenciaga-box, but in the 2000s, her sister, Nicole Richie, couldn't get enough of the OG.
Grainge has always been an expert in the high-low dressing department, but her brand, SRG, took her skills to the next level. Who else could make wallet-friendly loungewear look as luxe? Catch me channeling her entire off-duty outfit at my next outing.
Shop Groutfits, Sneakers, and Bags Inspired by Sofia Richie Grainge
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Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.