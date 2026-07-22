With each Instagram post, Sofia Richie Grainge puts another underrated It sneaker on my radar. Last month, she brought limited-edition Adidas Tokyos to their namesake city, which introduced me to the brand's recent collaboration with Australian label Song for the Mute. This week, as I zoomed in on Grainge's IG-worthy shoes again, Chloé's sneakers gave her groutfit a cool-mom makeover.

The mom-of-two spent her "Monochrome Monday" in gray basics, which, according to the post's tag, hailed from her own fashion label, SRG. While the striped Breton shirt tied around her waist is available and retails for $180, the slightly oversized tee and wide-leg sweatpants seem to be unreleased styles. Her accessories, on the other hand, are ripe for the shopping.

Sofia Richie Grainge posed for Instagram in a cool-mom groutfit, plus Chloé sneakers and Balenciaga's leading It bag. (Image credit: @sofiagrainge)

Like any on-the-go parent, Grainge needed supportive sneakers that also served a look. Any of her Adidas pairs would've worked, but by choosing Chloé's Kick Low-Top trainers, the sneakerhead proved she's unpredictable as ever in the fashion department. Knowing Grainge's affinity for minimalism, maybe she was drawn to the pair's neutral color palette, which features white mesh, cream-colored lacing, beige sidewalls, and chestnut suede toe boxes.

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This cool-mom groutfit deserved another close-up. (Image credit: @sofiagrainge)

This exact style is new to Grainge, but Chloé sneakers are beloved by other celebrity moms like Katie Holmes, Jennifer Garner, and Demi Moore. Two years ago, Jennifer Lopez wore all-white Chloé Kicks with distressed jeans, a gray Coach coat, and one of her Hermès Kelly bags, of course.

Chloé Kick Mesh and Leather Low-Top Sneakers $795 at Bergdorf Goodman

Speaking of celebrity-beloved styles, Grainge traded traditional "mom bags" for Balenciaga's Le City. To finish her groutfit-maxxing moment, she opted for the modern re-issue of the slouchy early-aughts staple in charcoal crinkle-effect leather. The bag's whipstitched handles and matte black hardware might be fresh-from-a-Balenciaga-box, but in the 2000s, her sister, Nicole Richie, couldn't get enough of the OG.

Balenciaga Le City Bag Large in Dark Noix $3,400 at balenciaga.com

Grainge has always been an expert in the high-low dressing department, but her brand, SRG, took her skills to the next level. Who else could make wallet-friendly loungewear look as luxe? Catch me channeling her entire off-duty outfit at my next outing.

Shop Groutfits, Sneakers, and Bags Inspired by Sofia Richie Grainge

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