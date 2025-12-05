Princess Charlotte Ditches Her Favorite Maroon Coat for a Very Princess Diana-Coded Outfit at Carol Concert

Princess Kate’s annual Together at Christmas concert is a highlight of the holiday season each year, and on Friday, December 5, she looked ready for the season in a gorgeous green Catherine Walker coat. But Princess Charlotte is a budding royal style star in her own right, and she surprised fans by wearing a new outfit to this year's event.

After greeting guests at her festive concert, the Princess of Wales headed outside to welcome Prince William, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince Louis, who arrived separately. In 2022, the Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte matched in burgundy dress coats, and the 10-year-old has gone on to worn the same maroon Trotters coat each year since.

But this year, Charlotte switched things up by wearing a cropped navy sailor-style jacket with a white pilgrim collar that brings back memories of Princess Diana's '80s outfits. She paired the adorable jacket with a matching navy dress underneath, navy tights and blue ballet flats accented with a bow.

The Wales family coordinated in shades of blue and green at the event on December 5. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales gave Charlotte a sweet welcome to the Abbey. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Charlotte wore navy for this year's concert. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Charlotte also accessorized with another Princess Kate-approved item, wearing her hair pulled half back with a large bow.

As usual, Prince Louis, 7, and Prince George, 12, looked adorable in suits like their dad, Prince William. The boys both wore blue suits with green ties that brought the color of Kate's coat into their outfits, while the Prince of Wales went with a navy suit and a light blue tie.

This year's service is focused on the theme of love, and along with guests who have made an impact on their communities across the U.K., famous faces like Kate Winslet joined in for the Together at Christmas service.

Last year, the Princess of Wales surprised Princess Charlotte with a special ballet performance at the concert—and even Prince Louis managed to keep the big secret. Even if there's nothing up their sleeves this year, Charlotte is sure to enjoy the Wales family's annual December tradition.