Prince George Takes Another Important Step Towards Kingship, as Source Says the Young Royal "Has Always Wanted to Follow in His Dad's Footsteps"
Everything is changing so fast.
Following the announcement that Prince George will attend Eton College, just like his father Prince William did, a royal source is opening up. Notably, the next step in Prince George's move towards kingship is apparently already in motion.
On Saturday, July 4, Prince George will reportedly leave Lambrook School for good, marking the end of a very important era for the future King. According to People, George is set to embark on "a long summer break," which will also signal a huge change for the young royal. Notably, he'll no longer be attending the same school as his siblings, 11-year-old Princess Charlotte and 8-year-old Prince Louis.
Royal sources and experts spoke to the outlet about Prince George's next steps towards his future role.
Royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith told the outlet, "Eton was a much-needed haven for William." She continued, "It will give George a rigorous education that he will need for his role."
A royal source with inside knowledge of the family told People, "George has always wanted to follow in his dad's footsteps." Basically, it seems that Prince William is laying the groundwork for Prince George's future success.
Ailsa Anderson, Queen Elizabeth's private secretary, also weighed in on the news, telling the publication, "Both William and Catherine carried out a lot of research to make the right decision."
Melanie Sanderson, who runs The Good Schools Guide, told People, "As parents, you do talk about your school days, and your kids can relate to that. I'm confident that [George] will be very well prepared."
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Essentially, with a role model like Prince William, Prince George really has nothing to worry about.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.