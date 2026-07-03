Prince George Takes Another Important Step Towards Kingship, as Source Says the Young Royal "Has Always Wanted to Follow in His Dad's Footsteps"

Following the announcement that Prince George will attend Eton College, just like his father Prince William did, a royal source is opening up. Notably, the next step in Prince George's move towards kingship is apparently already in motion.

On Saturday, July 4, Prince George will reportedly leave Lambrook School for good, marking the end of a very important era for the future King. According to People, George is set to embark on "a long summer break," which will also signal a huge change for the young royal. Notably, he'll no longer be attending the same school as his siblings, 11-year-old Princess Charlotte and 8-year-old Prince Louis.

Royal sources and experts spoke to the outlet about Prince George's next steps towards his future role.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

Royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith told the outlet, "Eton was a much-needed haven for William." She continued, "It will give George a rigorous education that he will need for his role."

"It will give George a rigorous education that he will need for his role." (Image credit: Getty Images)

A royal source with inside knowledge of the family told People, "George has always wanted to follow in his dad's footsteps." Basically, it seems that Prince William is laying the groundwork for Prince George's future success.

Ailsa Anderson, Queen Elizabeth's private secretary, also weighed in on the news, telling the publication, "Both William and Catherine carried out a lot of research to make the right decision."

"Both William and Catherine carried out a lot of research to make the right decision." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Melanie Sanderson, who runs The Good Schools Guide, told People, "As parents, you do talk about your school days, and your kids can relate to that. I'm confident that [George] will be very well prepared."

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Essentially, with a role model like Prince William, Prince George really has nothing to worry about.