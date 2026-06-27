It was recently confirmed by the Royal Family that Prince George will be attending Eton College later this year. And according to one expert, Princess Kate and Prince William likely have some very normal concerns regarding their eldest son's education and his future.

Speaking to People, Melanie Sanderson, the managing editor of The Good Schools Guide, explained, "Eton has its own language—they call year groups different things."

She continued, "It's from a bygone era, but of course, when your dad has been through that system, it's probably been part of his vernacular for most of his life. As parents, you do talk about your school days, and your kids can relate to that. I'm confident that he will be very well prepared."

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Prince George is set to attend Eton College in 2026. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sanderson also addressed Prince George's move from Lambrook School, where Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are also students.

"Lambrook is really used to sending boys off to Eton," Sanderson told the outlet. "It's a regular feeder for Eton College and lots of boys would have trodden that path before, so it's nothing new. It's a prep school, so its absolute purpose is to prepare its boys and girls for their next school."

Noting that George's parents might have some worries about their son's move to Eton, Sanderson shared, "I'm sure like any parents Catherine and William will be concerned that he's going to find his place, find the right kind of friends and thrive."

However, Sanderson also emphasized the fact that the culture has changed at Eton since Prince William attended, which is likely to benefit Prince George.

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King Charles, Prince William, Princess Diana, and Prince Harry at Eton College. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The expert explained to People, "30 years ago, boys were not encouraged to talk about their feelings and boarding schools were much harder places to be...Now there is such an emphasis on pastoral care and mental health."

Ultimately, it seems that Prince George has much to look forward to when he moves to Eton College.