Princess Kate joined in on a family birthday celebration with some sentimental family jewelry, which is an understatement when the ‘family party’ is the late Queen Elizabeth II’s 100th birthday celebration and the ‘sentimental family jewelry’ are a selection of the late Queen’s most beloved royal jewels. Buckingham Palace was full of Royal Family members, volunteers from the late Queen’s patronages, and other centenarians marking their own birthdays for a celebration of Queen Elizabeth II’s historic reign.

The Princess of Wales channeled her late grandmother-in-law in a lavender dress, reportedly designed by Emilia Wickstead, accessorizing with Queen Elizabeth II’s iconic triple-strand pearl necklace and Bahrain pearl drop earrings. The pastel purple hue looked like it was taken straight from the late monarch’s closet, featuring expert tailoring in a classically-cut style. The bright hue was easily spotted amongst the sea of guests, echoing the late Queen’s sentiment that she must be seen to be believed.

Princess Kate attends a celebration for Queen Elizabeth II's 100th birthday. (Image credit: Getty Images)

An iconic photograph of Queen Elizabeth II in 2012. (Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Bahrain pearl earrings—a wedding gift for Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip’s 1947 wedding—were a romantic and sentimental favorite of the late Queen’s, before she personally passed them on to be used by the Princess of Wales around 2016. The triple-strand pearl necklace was a wardrobe staple for Queen Elizabeth, one that she wore (almost) every day. "She wasn't interested in material things at all,” the Queen's former assistant private secretary, Sam Cohen, told People. “She wore the same pearl necklace every day.”

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While mingling with guests, the Princess of Wales looked incredibly regal as she brought a smile to the faces of many in attendance. The King led partygoers in a joyful rendition of ‘Happy Birthday’ as they celebrated Queen Elizabeth II’s historic reign and remarkable life. In a statement made by The King earlier in the day, he hoped the party would celebrate “a life well-lived, and a legacy of hope, as we strive together towards a ‘better, happier tomorrow’—one rooted in peace, justice, prosperity and security.”

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