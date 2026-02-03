Princess Kate Goes Retro in a 1960s Orange Coat Paired With Olive Green Separates
The royal headed to Wales to showcase the best of British manufacturing.
Princess Kate has been highlighting the heritage and craftsmanship of the British textiles industry in recent years, and on Tuesday, February 3, she paid tribute to Welsh manufacturing in quite a literal way. The Princess of Wales stopped by a woolen mill and a family-owned denim factory during her day out in Wales, debuting a very swinging '60s Welsh coat in the process.
Kate's geometric-print orange jacket was perfect for her visit to Melin Tregwynt, a historic woolen mill that specializes in traditional Welsh designs. The colorful piece was crafted from 1960s Welsh wool, and she paired it with an olive green N. Peal cashmere turtleneck and a pair of matching Victoria Beckham trousers, as identified by Kate Middleton Styled.
As she often does when she visits Wales, the princess wore a pair of hoop earrings by Welsh brand Spells of Love, finishing off her outfit with a pair of olive suede Gianvito Rossi pumps.
The Princess of Wales then headed to Hiut Denim, a small, family-owned company based in Cardigan, Wales. The brand was largely put on the map when Meghan Markle wore their jeans in 2018, causing sales to skyrocket.
As well as seeing how the jeans are made, Princess Kate learned about Hiut's sustainability program called Déjà Blue. The initiative allows customers to send back their old jeans for a discount off a new pair, and the used denim is then repaired and turned into new pairs.
For Kate, her interest in textiles follows a long family legacy, as her paternal ancestors owned wool manufacturer William Lupton & Co in Leeds, England.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.