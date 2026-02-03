Princess Kate Goes Retro in a 1960s Orange Coat Paired With Olive Green Separates

Princess Kate has been highlighting the heritage and craftsmanship of the British textiles industry in recent years, and on Tuesday, February 3, she paid tribute to Welsh manufacturing in quite a literal way. The Princess of Wales stopped by a woolen mill and a family-owned denim factory during her day out in Wales, debuting a very swinging '60s Welsh coat in the process.

Kate's geometric-print orange jacket was perfect for her visit to Melin Tregwynt, a historic woolen mill that specializes in traditional Welsh designs. The colorful piece was crafted from 1960s Welsh wool, and she paired it with an olive green N. Peal cashmere turtleneck and a pair of matching Victoria Beckham trousers, as identified by Kate Middleton Styled.

As she often does when she visits Wales, the princess wore a pair of hoop earrings by Welsh brand Spells of Love, finishing off her outfit with a pair of olive suede Gianvito Rossi pumps.

The Princess of Wales is pictured at the Melin Tregwynt woolen mill on February 3. (Image credit: Andrew Parsons/Kensington Palace)

The Princess of Wales then headed to Hiut Denim, a small, family-owned company based in Cardigan, Wales. The brand was largely put on the map when Meghan Markle wore their jeans in 2018, causing sales to skyrocket.

As well as seeing how the jeans are made, Princess Kate learned about Hiut's sustainability program called Déjà Blue. The initiative allows customers to send back their old jeans for a discount off a new pair, and the used denim is then repaired and turned into new pairs.

For Kate, her interest in textiles follows a long family legacy, as her paternal ancestors owned wool manufacturer William Lupton & Co in Leeds, England.

