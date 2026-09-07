Alexandra Leclerc's Red Hot Italian Grand Prix Dress Sends a Romantic Message to Husband Charles Leclerc

The couple is currently expecting their first baby.

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Alexandra Leclerc wearing a red Ferrari dress, she has long brown hair and is pregnant while wearing sunglasses
(Image credit: Mark Sutton - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images)
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Alexandra Leclerc can regularly be found supporting her husband, Formula 1 driver for Team Ferrari, Charles Leclerc, around the globe. On September 6, Alexandra attended the F1 Italian Grand Prix at the Monza Circuit in Monza, Italy, where she sent a romantic message with a silky red dress.

Alexandra recently confirmed that she's expecting her first baby with husband Charles. For her appearance at the Italian Grand Prix, the influencer transformed Ferrari's $1,250 Halter-Neck Dress with Asymmetrical Hem in Rosso Magma into the perfect maternity outfit.

Alexandra wore the halter straps off-the-shoulder, while the asymmetric, slinky skirt was the ideal choice for the end of summer. Not only was she supporting Charles in person, but her outfit proved her ultimate devotion to Team Ferrari, too.

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Alexandra Leclerc wearing a red Ferrari dress, she has long brown hair and is pregnant while wearing sunglasses

Alexandra Leclerc wearing Ferrari's $1,250 Halter-Neck Dress.

(Image credit: Federico Manoni/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

She accessorized her red hot dress with a matching Ferrari GT Brushed Leather Wallet with Chain Shoulder Strap in Rosso Dino, which retails for $1,750.

Alexandra Leclerc wearing a red Ferrari dress, she has long brown hair and is pregnant while wearing sunglasses

Alexandra Leclerc carrying a Ferrari GT Brushed Leather Wallet.

(Image credit: Mark Sutton - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images)

A pair of Saint Laurent's 751 Jeanne Oval Sunglasses completed the sleek race track look. It's safe to say that Alexandra has nothing but epic maternity outfits planned for the coming months.

Shop Outfits Inspired by Alexandra Leclerc

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Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.