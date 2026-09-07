Alexandra Leclerc's Red Hot Italian Grand Prix Dress Sends a Romantic Message to Husband Charles Leclerc

Alexandra Leclerc can regularly be found supporting her husband, Formula 1 driver for Team Ferrari, Charles Leclerc, around the globe. On September 6, Alexandra attended the F1 Italian Grand Prix at the Monza Circuit in Monza, Italy, where she sent a romantic message with a silky red dress.
Alexandra recently confirmed that she's expecting her first baby with husband Charles. For her appearance at the Italian Grand Prix, the influencer transformed Ferrari's $1,250 Halter-Neck Dress with Asymmetrical Hem in Rosso Magma into the perfect maternity outfit.
Alexandra wore the halter straps off-the-shoulder, while the asymmetric, slinky skirt was the ideal choice for the end of summer. Not only was she supporting Charles in person, but her outfit proved her ultimate devotion to Team Ferrari, too.