Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis Look So Grown Up in a Previously Unseen Photo Taken After an Exhausting Excursion

The caption shared, "On Mountain Rescue Awareness Day, we send our heartfelt thanks to all those who volunteer their time and expertize to keep people safe in some of our most beautiful but challenging landscapes."
The post continued, "Meeting local mountain rescue teams during the Three Peaks Challenge this summer was an opportunity to say thank you in person for the vital role they play in keeping walkers and climbers safe on the mountains all year round."
Furthermore, Kate and William said they were "incredibly proud to support the extraordinary volunteers" who work diligently to help anyone who finds themselves in distress while on the mountains.
They completed the statement by writing, "To everyone across the mountain rescue community, thank you for your unwavering commitment, courage and service. W & C."
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Notably, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis appeared to be quite emotional after reuniting with their mom following her exhausting excursion. And as the new group photo shows, all three children are growing up so fast, but they're not against wearing matching outfits just yet.