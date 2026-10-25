Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis Look So Grown Up in a Previously Unseen Photo Taken After an Exhausting Excursion

Their matching outfits are adorable.

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Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis appear in a previously unseen photo taken after their mom Princess Kate completed the Three Peaks Challenge
(Image credit: Instagram/@princeandprincessofwales)
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Earlier this year, Princess Kate embarked upon the Three Peaks Challenge in order to raise money for the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, where she received cancer treatment. Now, the Prince and Princess of Wales have shared a new photo taken after Kate completed the physical test, which shows their three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—looking more grown up then ever.

Sharing the post on Instagram, the caption drew attention to Mountain Rescue Awareness Day and all of the people that keep climbers and hikers safe.

In the photo, Princess Kate and Prince William posed with a large team of people, as well as their three children, in front of a lush green landscape. In the picture, George, Charlotte, and Louis proudly posed with their mom, while twinning in matching jeans and sneakers.

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Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis appear in a previously unseen photo taken after their mom Princess Kate completed the Three Peaks Challenge

"On Mountain Rescue Awareness Day, we send our heartfelt thanks to all those who volunteer their time and expertize to keep people safe in some of our most beautiful but challenging landscapes."

(Image credit: Instagram/@princeandprincessofwales)

The caption shared, "On Mountain Rescue Awareness Day, we send our heartfelt thanks to all those who volunteer their time and expertize to keep people safe in some of our most beautiful but challenging landscapes."

The post continued, "Meeting local mountain rescue teams during the Three Peaks Challenge this summer was an opportunity to say thank you in person for the vital role they play in keeping walkers and climbers safe on the mountains all year round."

Furthermore, Kate and William said they were "incredibly proud to support the extraordinary volunteers" who work diligently to help anyone who finds themselves in distress while on the mountains.

They completed the statement by writing, "To everyone across the mountain rescue community, thank you for your unwavering commitment, courage and service. W & C."

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis appear in a previously unseen photo taken after their mom Princess Kate completed the Three Peaks Challenge

Princess Kate reuniting with her children after completing the Three Peaks Challenge.

(Image credit: Instagram/@princeandprincessofwales)

Notably, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis appeared to be quite emotional after reuniting with their mom following her exhausting excursion. And as the new group photo shows, all three children are growing up so fast, but they're not against wearing matching outfits just yet.

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Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.