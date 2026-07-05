Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, and Prince George Wore the Most Adorable Matching Outfits for a Tearful Reunion With Mom Princess Kate

Princess Kate recently completed the National Three Peaks Challenge to raise funds and awareness for the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity . As well as sharing her own insights about taking part in the activity, the Princess of Wales shared photos of her three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—who greeted her wearing matching outfits.

The Princess of Wales underwent the physical challenge, which involved climbing three mountains in the space of 24 hours, alongside her brother James Middleton. Upon completion, Kate's husband, Prince William, their three children, and Kate's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, were all present to celebrate the victory.

Notably, Princess Charlotte and her two brothers all wore dark jeans with trendy sneakers for their mom's emotional return.

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Princess Kate is greeted by her family after completing the Three Peaks Challenge. (Image credit: Instagram/@princeandprincessofwales)

Princess Charlotte, Prince George, and Prince Louis celebrate mom Princess Kate's return. (Image credit: Instagram/@princeandprincessofwales)

In some of the photos, it appears as though Princess Charlotte was overcome with emotion when reuniting with her mom. When the young princess seemed to burst into tears, Princess Kate gave her a huge hug.

Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte's emotional reunion. (Image credit: Instagram/@princeandprincessofwales)

Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte's emotional reunion. (Image credit: Instagram/@princeandprincessofwales)

Per the Princess of Wales's caption, "This time last week, completing the National Three Peaks Challenge. A huge thank you to everybody who has supported The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity."

When announcing her participation in the challenge, Kate wrote on social media, " Cancer doesn't just affect the body. It changes how you think and feel and profoundly affects every aspect of life. I know this personally, and that the journey through and beyond treatment requires more than medicine alone."

Princess Kate is greeted by her husband and three children. (Image credit: Instagram/@princeandprincessofwales)

She also noted that she was taking part in the "National Three Peaks Challenge, not simply as a physical endeavor but as a chance to explore life beyond diagnosis and to give something back."

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Royal fans can donate to the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity online.

Princess Kate is greeted by her husband and three children. (Image credit: Instagram/@princeandprincessofwales)