Prince Louis might have stolen the show by adorably hugging a giant Lindor chocolate on Christmas Day, but Prince George and Princess Charlotte showed that they're growing up in more ways than one. George, 12, Charlotte, 10, and Louis, 7, shared a glimpse at their future in the Royal Family as they independently greeted members of the public waiting outside St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham on December 25.

While in the past, the kids typically said hello to fans while sticking close to their parents outside church, George, Louis and Charlotte took the lead and spoke with well-wishers on their own. One fan noted to Hello! that the future King George, in particular, "displayed a quiet confidence and maturity" while interacting with the public.

This maturity was seen when royal superfan John Loughrey told the prince, "George, I've got something to say to you. Granny Diana would be ever so proud of you." The pre-teen graciously said "thank you," while Charlotte put her hand on her big brother's back during the unexpected moment.

Princess Charlotte and Prince George are seen meeting fans on Christmas Day 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince George clutched gifts given to him by the public. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Charlotte confidently greeted fans on Christmas Day. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dressed in a bespoke tan Catherine Walker coat and brown Tory Burch ballet flats, Princess Charlotte showed the same independence while greeting fans. She even gave out hugs and posed for selfies—an act that was once discouraged for members of the Royal Family.

"I was so impressed by how well-mannered and how charming they were, how gracefully they carried themselves," one Sandringham well-wisher told Hello! of the Wales children. "They do it with such ease, especially Charlotte. She's trailing behind her brothers, off doing her own thing, taking selfies."

As for Louis and his beloved chocolate gift, another fan told the outlet: "Louis snatched it right out of William's hands. He did a little twirl and hugged it. He didn't seem to want to move on. He didn't want to let that one go."