Princess Kate has had an extremely busy schedule throughout 2025. Alongside husband Prince William and their three kids—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—the Princess of Wales left Adelaide Cottage for her new home, Forest Lodge in Windsor. And according to new reports, Kate also made a special donation in December, and has already started planning for 2026.

The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, where Princess Kate underwent treatment following her cancer diagnosis in 2024, shared a special Instagram photo featuring a beautiful Christmas tree. "Thank you to HRH The Princess of Wales, Joint Patron of The Royal Marsden with HRH The Prince of Wales, for donating a majestic Christmas tree from the 'Together at Christmas' Carol Service, held at Westminster Abbey earlier this month," the caption explained.

The post continued, "We'd also like to thank Stephen Phair at @premier_plants for donating the decorations, and for his time decorating it so beautifully...You can see the tree in all its glory in the entrance of the Oak Cancer Centre in Sutton."

A post shared by The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust (@royalmarsdennhs) A photo posted by on

As well as offering her support to the prestigious cancer center, Princess Kate has reportedly been planning a "makeover" for her new home in 2026.

According to People, "Princess Kate and Prince William's recent move to the secluded property in Windsor Great Park represents a long-term reset—a chance to build new memories after a difficult stretch—and she is diving into decorating it after Christmas."

Royal historian Amanda Foreman told the outlet, "They are signaling a different kind of lifestyle—it's very centered on their children."

Forest Lodge in Windsor Great Park. (Image credit: Getty Images)

People also noted that Kate is "applying her artistic eye to create a warm, elegant aesthetic, no doubt drawing on her known love of soft creams, gentle pastels, and classic country touches."

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"With ample room to host relatives—including the 24-seat dining table [Kate] was recently spotted selecting—the home underscores the goals she and William share," the outlet reported. As for the style of decor the princess reportedly favors: "antique rugs and reclaimed-terracotta-tiled floors."

Once Princess Kate has celebrated Christmas alongside the Royal Family, it seems as though she will be very busy creating a new home for her husband and children.