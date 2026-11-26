In one particular clip, Princess Kate is shown being greeted by her three children after she descends from Mount Snowden in Wales.
Some eagle-eyed royal fans analyzed the footage on X and seemingly deciphered what the Princess of Wales says to her eldest son, Prince George. In the adorable moment, Kate pulls George in for a hug, while allegedly saying, "Hey George, you are the best."
It seems that the princess was exceedingly happy to be reunited with her children after completing the major challenge. Meanwhile, all three of Kate's children appeared to be elated to be reuniting with their mom after her exhausting feat, which included climbing more than 10,000 feet in a 24 hour period.
Heal with the Princess of Wales | BBC Trailers - YouTube