Why Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis Skipped Remembrance Sunday—and Future Appearances From the Trio Are Uncertain

Remembrance Sunday honors the service of all of the military and armed forces personnel who have sacrificed their lives. While there are likely many reasons why George, Charlotte, and Louis didn't accompany their parents to the event, one reason might stand out above all others.
"One of the leading factors is the solemnity of the event," Hello! magazine suggested. "Given it is such a formal occasion, it is reserved strictly for senior working members of the Royal Family."
Attending such a high-profile and serious engagement would likely be extremely nerve-wracking for George, Charlotte, and Louis. As the royal kids often find themselves in the spotlight, being under the microscope at a somber, memorial event would likely be much more challenging.
Of course, as Prince George is second in line to the throne, it's fairly safe to assume he will start attending the Remembrance Sunday service in the future.
For reference, his dad William first attended the engagement at 22 years old in 2004, Hello! reported. Hence, it might well be a decade before George, 13, is present at the service.