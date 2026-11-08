Why Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis Skipped Remembrance Sunday—and Future Appearances From the Trio Are Uncertain

This makes a lot of sense.

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Prince William and Princess Kate stand on Buckingham Palace balcony with their children, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, and Prince Louis
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On November 8, Princess Kate and Prince William joined King Charles and Queen Camilla at the Cenotaph in London for the annual Remembrance Sunday service and parade. However, Kate and William's three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—notably weren't in attendance at the important event.

Remembrance Sunday honors the service of all of the military and armed forces personnel who have sacrificed their lives. While there are likely many reasons why George, Charlotte, and Louis didn't accompany their parents to the event, one reason might stand out above all others.

"One of the leading factors is the solemnity of the event," Hello! magazine suggested. "Given it is such a formal occasion, it is reserved strictly for senior working members of the Royal Family."

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Attending such a high-profile and serious engagement would likely be extremely nerve-wracking for George, Charlotte, and Louis. As the royal kids often find themselves in the spotlight, being under the microscope at a somber, memorial event would likely be much more challenging.

Princess Kate wearing a new coat dress for Remembrance Sunday 2026

Princess Kate attending the Remembrance Sunday service on November 8, 2026.

(Image credit: Toby Melville / POOL / AFP via Getty Images/Leon Neal / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

Of course, as Prince George is second in line to the throne, it's fairly safe to assume he will start attending the Remembrance Sunday service in the future.

For reference, his dad William first attended the engagement at 22 years old in 2004, Hello! reported. Hence, it might well be a decade before George, 13, is present at the service.

Prince William and Princess Kate smiling at Prince Louis, who is waving on the balcony next to Prince George and Charlotte

As for whether George, Charlotte, and Louis will ever attend the event as a trio remains unclear.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

George did, however, attend the Festival of Remembrance alongside his mom, Princess Kate, in 2025.

As for whether George, Charlotte, and Louis will ever attend the event as a trio remains unclear.

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Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.