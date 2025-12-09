Prince William and Princess Kate "Are Easier On" Prince Louis—But He Left His Cheeky Antics at Home for This Event
"William and Kate do their best to teach him how to behave, but understand these events are tiresome for a youngster."
From his Trooping the Colour dancing to the silly faces he made during the Platinum Jubilee, Prince Louis never fails to entertain royal fans with his high-spirited personality. In true youngest child fashion, Louis, who turned 7 in April, seems to get a kick out of teasing his siblings, but on December 5, Prince William and Princess Kate's third-born child displayed his grown-up manners at the fifth annual Together at Christmas concert.
In 2023, a five-year-old Prince Louis made his debut at mom Kate's festive carol concert at Westminster Abbey—and he promptly stole the show by blowing out big sister Princess Charlotte's candle. Since then, the little prince has gone on to impersonate big brother George at a VE Day parade and cause an adorable crowd reaction while enthusiastically waving during Trooping the Colour. But during this year's Together at Christmas concert, Louis was the picture of royal behavior.
Dressed in a black watch tartan tie and a smart navy suit that matched with Prince George and Prince William, Louis looked all grown up as he took in the service—with no candle blow-outs in sight.
And at the 2024 concert, Louis shared a sweet moment with mom Kate during the service, along with adding a note to a "Kindness Tree" reading: "Thank you to Granny and Grandpa because they have played games with me."
At seven, Louis is still learning the ropes of attending public functions. However, like any child, it was much tougher to expect him to sit still during a long event when he was younger.
A royal source previously told OK! magazine that the Prince and Princess of Wales "are like other parents with young children" and had to remove Louis from the Platinum Jubilee Pageant when he got too boisterous. However, the insider added, "William and Kate are easier on Louis because he’s the baby of the family."
"They don’t want to break his little spirit," the source added. "William and Kate do their best to teach him how to behave, but understand these events are tiresome for a youngster."
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.