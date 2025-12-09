Prince William and Princess Kate "Are Easier On" Prince Louis—But He Left His Cheeky Antics at Home for This Event

From his Trooping the Colour dancing to the silly faces he made during the Platinum Jubilee, Prince Louis never fails to entertain royal fans with his high-spirited personality. In true youngest child fashion, Louis, who turned 7 in April, seems to get a kick out of teasing his siblings, but on December 5, Prince William and Princess Kate's third-born child displayed his grown-up manners at the fifth annual Together at Christmas concert.

In 2023, a five-year-old Prince Louis made his debut at mom Kate's festive carol concert at Westminster Abbey—and he promptly stole the show by blowing out big sister Princess Charlotte's candle. Since then, the little prince has gone on to impersonate big brother George at a VE Day parade and cause an adorable crowd reaction while enthusiastically waving during Trooping the Colour. But during this year's Together at Christmas concert, Louis was the picture of royal behavior.

Dressed in a black watch tartan tie and a smart navy suit that matched with Prince George and Prince William, Louis looked all grown up as he took in the service—with no candle blow-outs in sight.

Prince Louis is pictured walking in front of his sister, Princess Charlotte, at the 2025 Together at Christmas concert. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince Louis blew out Princess Charlotte's candle at the 2023 Together at Christmas concert. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince Louis (center) is pictured with his family while arriving at the Together at Christmas concert. (Image credit: Getty Images)

And at the 2024 concert, Louis shared a sweet moment with mom Kate during the service, along with adding a note to a "Kindness Tree" reading: "Thank you to Granny and Grandpa because they have played games with me."

At seven, Louis is still learning the ropes of attending public functions. However, like any child, it was much tougher to expect him to sit still during a long event when he was younger.

A royal source previously told OK! magazine that the Prince and Princess of Wales "are like other parents with young children" and had to remove Louis from the Platinum Jubilee Pageant when he got too boisterous. However, the insider added, "William and Kate are easier on Louis because he’s the baby of the family."

"They don’t want to break his little spirit," the source added. "William and Kate do their best to teach him how to behave, but understand these events are tiresome for a youngster."