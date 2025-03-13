Prince William Could be Getting a New Title Very Soon Following Exciting News
The Prince of Wales would be taking on a very important role.
Prince William's year has been off to a busy start, with a variety of U.K. engagements and a trip to Estonia scheduled. But when he's not carrying out royal duties or spending time with his young family, the Prince of Wales enjoys friendships with a close circle of longtime confidantes. On March 12, the prince went wild over Aston Villa's win with Princess Charlotte's godfather Thomas van Straubenzee and their close friend Edward van Cutsem. But it was another pal from their group who made news this week after making a happy announcement—and Prince William could be getting the title of godfather.
A spokesperson for Hugh Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster, announced on March 12, "The Duke and Duchess of Westminster are very pleased to share that the Duchess is expecting a baby in the summer. The couple are delighted with the news and are very much looking forward to starting a family together."
The Duke of Westminster has been friends with Prince William and Prince Harry for many years and is a godfather to both Prince George and Prince Archie—making it extremely likely that the Prince of Wales will make the cut when it comes to the list of baby Westminster's godparents.
In fact, Grosvenor has his own royal godparent; his godfather is none other than The King. The royal ties don't end there, however, as the Duke of Westminster's mother is one of Prince William's godmothers.
Grosvenor married his wife Olivia Henson at Chester Cathedral on June 7, 2024, with Prince William serving as an usher at his close friend's wedding. Prince Harry didn't attend the ceremony, with a source telling People at the time that there was "an understanding between the two friends" that it would have been difficult for him to be at the ceremony for numerous reasons.
In addition to his ongoing security concerns in the U.K., the Duke of Sussex could have drawn uncomfortable attention considering his brother's duty as an usher.
As for the new Westminster baby, he or she will be born into quite an impressive family. Before his marriage, Grosvenor was considered to be the most eligible bachelor in Britain thanks to his fortune and title. In fact, he was named the richest person in the U.K. under age 40 on the Sunday Times 2024 rich list with a staggering fortune of $13 billion, making him even wealthier than any members of the Royal Family.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
