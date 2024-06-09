The Duke and Duchess of Westminster Share Their First Official Wedding Photos

The Duke and new Duchess of Westminster have released four official wedding photos in honor of their recent, high-society wedding.

On Saturday, June 8, newlyweds Hugh Grosvenor and Olivia Henson shared three black-and-white photos and one color photo of their wedding day, along with a statement expressing their joy as well as their gratitude for the people who made their nuptials such a special, must-see event.

"We are deeply grateful to everyone who supported us yesterday and want to extend a special thank you to those in Chester who helped make our day so memorable," they said. "We have been incredibly touched by everyone’s amazing support and warm wishes."

Lead photographer Benjamin Wheeler and the photography team at Holly Clark Photography also posted the four wedding photographs on Instagram, which showed the bride and groom in all their nuptial glory.

"A huge congratulations to Hugh Grosvenor, Duke of Westminster & Olivia Henson, married yesterday at Chester Cathedral," Wheeler captioned the post. "The bride wore a beautiful bespoke creation by @emmavictoriapaynebridal 💫."

A post shared by Benjamin Wheeler (@benjaminwheeler) A photo posted by on

The Duchess walked down the aisle in the breathtaking Emma Victoria Payne design featuring three-quarter length sleeves and a bateau neckline at the front, flowing seamlessly into a skirt with a dramatic, fit-for-a-royal train.

Henson also wore the Faberge Myrtle Leaf Tiara —a very meaningful "something borrowed" that has belonged to her now-husband's family since 1906, crafted specifically for Grosvenor brides to wear down the aisle, People reported at the time .

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

At least 400 guests were in attendance, including Prince William and Princess Eugenie .

While Prince William missed the pre-wedding rehearsal, he managed to arrive just in time for the nuptials in a discrete sprinter van. The Prince of Whales entered the cathedral via a side entrance and served as an usher during the ceremony.

While Prince Harry was confirmed to have been invited to the wedding, he did not attend his best friend's nuptials. The Duke of Westminster is godfather to both Prince George and Prince Archie, but the Duke of Sussex and Grosvenor reportedly came to an "understanding between two friends" and concluded that given the ongoing tension between the two royal brothers it was best that Prince Harry not attend the event.

Olivia Henson marries the Duke of Westminster in a boatneck lace wedding dress on June 7. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prior to their wedding, the Duke of Westminster reportedly wished Prince Harry and Prince William "could put their heads together and patch things up," but understood it was unlikely at best and that avoiding any awkward tension was preferable.

"He wanted to avoid anything overshadowing the day, especially for Olivia, and doesn’t want any awkwardness," a source told the Daily Mail at the time.

Liz Jones, a British journalist and royal expert, wrote in the Daily Mail that the wedding would have been an ideal time for the two brothers to bury the proverbial hatchet, adding that such celebrations are a time "when family and friends" find a way to "put aside any differences, any squabbles, and turn up with a smile on their faces."

"It’s such a shame, a lost opportunity," she added. "Front page photographs of William and Harry suited and booted, slapping each other on the back would have brought about a national sigh of relief after so many difficult years."