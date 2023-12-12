Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Volunteered at a Baby Bank With Mom Kate

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were enlisted as Princess Kate's little helpers this holiday season.
The Wales children accompanied their mom to a Baby Bank in Maidenhead, not far from their home in Windsor, for a semi-private volunteering session (I say semi-private because they had a videographer with them).
Posting a preview of the evening's video on Instagram, the Prince and Princess of Wales wrote, "Our experiences, relationships and surroundings during early childhood lay foundations that shape the rest of our lives, and future society. Supporting parents and carers, who are doing their best to provide for their families in challenging circumstances is essential and can have a life-changing impact.
"Baby Banks are warm, caring places for families to access equipment, products, clothes and toys to help relieve some of the stresses creating significant pressures on people caring for babies and young children.
"For more information on how to access or donate products to Baby Banks this Christmas, visit the Centre for Early Childhood."
Over on YouTube, royal fans can see a more in-depth look into what the family got up to that day.
The three kids—10, 8, and 5 respectively—helped choose and pack toys to be given out to kids in need this Christmas, from a selection of donations. They were instructed to choose toys which they would love to receive, to be given to children of a similar age to them.
At one point in the video, Kate tells George, "You can see how rewarding this work is, can't you?" with the little boy agreeing heartily.
This visit was part of Kate's ongoing work for early childhood development and welfare.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
