Princess Charlotte Was Princess Kate's "Mini-Me" at Wimbledon, Body Language Expert Says

They seem like great friends these days.

Catherine, Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon 2023 men's final on Centre Court during day fourteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 16, 2023 in London, England.
(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang / Getty)
Iris Goldsztajn
By Iris Goldsztajn
published

Princess Charlotte is appearing more and more during official Wales outings these days, so we're getting more looks at her sweet personality and confidence—albeit from afar.

We're also catching a glimpse at Charlotte's adorable bond with her mom Princess Kate, and it's so heartwarming to see.

For body language expert Judi James, Charlotte and Kate's dynamic was particularly evident at Wimbledon a couple weekends ago, when Charlotte and George joined their parents to watch the men's singles final in person.

"Watching Kate’s Wimbledon outing with Charlotte gave us a glimpse into how she’s actively mentoring her daughter for royal life. Their mother/daughter relationship is maturing into a lovely friendship, similar to William’s relationship with their son, George," James told OK!.

"And it was lovely to see how both Charlotte and Kate behaved like fans rather than royals during the match, with Charlotte in particular letting rip when it came to cheering Alcaraz to victory."

Princess Charlotte at Wimbledon

(Image credit: Getty)

James further observed, "The bonds between Kate and Charlotte are visible from the natural—and often subliminal—mirroring, which shows them in similar poses and using similar gestures too."

To illustrate her point, the expert said, "When the tension of the match got too much for Charlotte she used a 'cut-off' ritual, placing both hands over her face. It looked like a direct mimicry of her mother. And sitting there with her stylish shades on while watching the match, she was a mini-me of elegant Kate."

For James, Charlotte's personality shined through on the day, as did the certain amount of freedom she has as both a little kid and as a royal who will most likely not become monarch—thereby eschewing some of the heavier responsibilities of a royal existence.

"Charlotte also seems to have inherited Kate’s confidence, along with her competitiveness plus her tendency to lead," the expert said.

"She currently has more freedom to be spontaneous in public and celebrated Alcaraz’ win by throwing both arms up into the air and appearing to 'roar.'"

And to think if Wimbledon had enforced the rules any more strictly George and Charlotte could have missed this moment altogether!

Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn
Morning Editor

Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.

