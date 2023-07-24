Princess Charlotte Was Princess Kate's "Mini-Me" at Wimbledon, Body Language Expert Says

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Princess Charlotte is appearing more and more during official Wales outings these days, so we're getting more looks at her sweet personality and confidence—albeit from afar.

We're also catching a glimpse at Charlotte's adorable bond with her mom Princess Kate, and it's so heartwarming to see.

For body language expert Judi James, Charlotte and Kate's dynamic was particularly evident at Wimbledon a couple weekends ago, when Charlotte and George joined their parents to watch the men's singles final in person.

"Watching Kate’s Wimbledon outing with Charlotte gave us a glimpse into how she’s actively mentoring her daughter for royal life. Their mother/daughter relationship is maturing into a lovely friendship, similar to William’s relationship with their son, George," James told OK!.

"And it was lovely to see how both Charlotte and Kate behaved like fans rather than royals during the match, with Charlotte in particular letting rip when it came to cheering Alcaraz to victory."

(Image credit: Getty)

James further observed, "The bonds between Kate and Charlotte are visible from the natural—and often subliminal—mirroring, which shows them in similar poses and using similar gestures too."

To illustrate her point, the expert said, "When the tension of the match got too much for Charlotte she used a 'cut-off' ritual, placing both hands over her face. It looked like a direct mimicry of her mother. And sitting there with her stylish shades on while watching the match, she was a mini-me of elegant Kate."

For James, Charlotte's personality shined through on the day, as did the certain amount of freedom she has as both a little kid and as a royal who will most likely not become monarch—thereby eschewing some of the heavier responsibilities of a royal existence.

"Charlotte also seems to have inherited Kate’s confidence, along with her competitiveness plus her tendency to lead," the expert said.

"She currently has more freedom to be spontaneous in public and celebrated Alcaraz’ win by throwing both arms up into the air and appearing to 'roar.'"

And to think if Wimbledon had enforced the rules any more strictly George and Charlotte could have missed this moment altogether!