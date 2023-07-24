Princess Charlotte Was Princess Kate's "Mini-Me" at Wimbledon, Body Language Expert Says

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Princess Charlotte is appearing more and more during official Wales outings these days, so we're getting more looks at her sweet personality and confidence—albeit from afar.
We're also catching a glimpse at Charlotte's adorable bond with her mom Princess Kate, and it's so heartwarming to see.
For body language expert Judi James, Charlotte and Kate's dynamic was particularly evident at Wimbledon a couple weekends ago, when Charlotte and George joined their parents to watch the men's singles final in person.
"Watching Kate’s Wimbledon outing with Charlotte gave us a glimpse into how she’s actively mentoring her daughter for royal life. Their mother/daughter relationship is maturing into a lovely friendship, similar to William’s relationship with their son, George," James told OK!.
"And it was lovely to see how both Charlotte and Kate behaved like fans rather than royals during the match, with Charlotte in particular letting rip when it came to cheering Alcaraz to victory."
James further observed, "The bonds between Kate and Charlotte are visible from the natural—and often subliminal—mirroring, which shows them in similar poses and using similar gestures too."
To illustrate her point, the expert said, "When the tension of the match got too much for Charlotte she used a 'cut-off' ritual, placing both hands over her face. It looked like a direct mimicry of her mother. And sitting there with her stylish shades on while watching the match, she was a mini-me of elegant Kate."
For James, Charlotte's personality shined through on the day, as did the certain amount of freedom she has as both a little kid and as a royal who will most likely not become monarch—thereby eschewing some of the heavier responsibilities of a royal existence.
"Charlotte also seems to have inherited Kate’s confidence, along with her competitiveness plus her tendency to lead," the expert said.
"She currently has more freedom to be spontaneous in public and celebrated Alcaraz’ win by throwing both arms up into the air and appearing to 'roar.'"
And to think if Wimbledon had enforced the rules any more strictly George and Charlotte could have missed this moment altogether!
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
While Prince William and Princess Kate Try to Treat Their 3 Kids Equally, Royal Life Means Prince George Sometimes Has to Come First: Expert
Being—and raising—a future King is a lot to handle.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Danielle Jonas Says She Sometimes Feels "Less Than" Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra
That's such a shame.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Emma Watson Shared a Pretty Epic Tale of Saving a Mouse From Her Cat and Dog on Instagram
Amazing effort for someone who doesn't really use social media.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
While Prince William and Princess Kate Try to Treat Their 3 Kids Equally, Royal Life Means Prince George Sometimes Has to Come First: Expert
Being—and raising—a future King is a lot to handle.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The Late Queen "Would Have Appreciated" the Modern, Loving Way the Wales Children Are Raised, Royal Expert Says
They are kept so safe.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have Shown "No Evidence" of an Impending Split, Royal Expert Says
But they are making changes.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
How Prince William and Princess Kate Have Tried to Give Prince George a "Childhood As Normal As Possible" Ahead of His 10th Birthday
He turns 10 on July 22.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Here's The Low-Down on *Those* Harry and Meghan Breakup Rumors
Don't believe everything you hear.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have "Built a Gilded Cage Around Themselves" by Focusing on Personal Revelations First, Royal Expert Says
It will be difficult for them to pivot in their work.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William Shares Heartfelt Support for Soccer Star Who Revealed Struggle With Abuse and Addiction
Dele Alli is speaking out for the first time.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Sarah Ferguson Shares It's Been More Difficult Caring for the Queen's Corgis While Recovering From Breast Cancer
She has five other dogs as well.
By Iris Goldsztajn