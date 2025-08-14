Prince Harry and King Charles Might Have a Face-to-Face Meeting Next Month

It would be Harry's first face-to-face meeting with his estranged father since February 2024.

People craving an end to Prince Harry's long-standing rift with the rest of the royal family, take note: New reports suggest that maybe—just maybe—a major step towards reconciliation is on the horizon.

According to Us Weekly, there's buzz in the royal-watching community that Harry could have a face-to-face meeting with his estranged father, King Charles, when he travel to the U.K. next month for duties related to his work as a patron for WellChild. The outlet cites a new report published earlier this week by People that reportedly hinted at a meeting between Harry and Charles as the source of buzz about an upcoming in-person meeting for the father and son.

If true, the meeting would mark the first time Harry and Charles met up face-to-face since February 2024, when Harry flew to see his father following news of the monarch's cancer diagnosis. Even that visit was notably brief, with Harry reportedly only getting about 30 minutes of face time with his father during the visit.

"Charles always keeps a tight schedule and had a planned itinerary to leave London to rest and recuperate in Norfolk,” a source told The Sun about the short visit at the time. “He is very fastidious about timekeeping, but it was significant that he delayed the flight to Sandringham when he knew Harry was visiting."

Even though the visit with his father was kept brief, Harry made it clear during an appearance on Good Morning America that month that making the trip was important to him and worth it, nonetheless.

“I love my family,” Harry said at the time. “The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I’m grateful for that. I jumped on a plane and went to go see him as soon as I could.”

During the same interview, Harry hinted at more visits with his family, saying, "I’ll stop in and see my family as much as I can."

While no other visits with his estranged family members have happened since that February 2024 meeting, the fact that Harry has gone so publicly on the record expressing his openness to more of them bodes well for future meetings—and for royal fans hoping that the latest rumors of an upcoming face-to-face between Harry and Charles will turn out to be true.

