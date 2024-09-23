Sorry, But a Prince Harry and King Charles Meeting This Month Is "Highly Unlikely," Claims Source
Harry will be in the U.K. in late September.
Prince Harry will be in the U.K. later this month and all royal watchers and experts can talk about right now is whether or not he will meet with his estranged father King Charles.
As the visit fast approaches, one source is providing some valuable insight into the likelihood of a father-son meeting.
Apparently, Harry will be staying really close to Buckingham Palace on this trip, but will not be in a royal residence, reports the Express.
An insider who spoke to the publication explained that there's definitely some thought being put into a potential meeting between the two men when Harry is in London, but that we shouldn't hold our breath, either.
"The King is due to head south in late September," the source said.
"The King and Queen will mark the 25th anniversary of the Scottish Parliament on September 28 and will have several free days afterwards.
"There are currently discussions ongoing about finding a mutually agreeable place in the diary."
It's unclear how many days Harry will end up staying in the U.K., but he's making the visit specifically to attend the WellChild Awards on Sept. 30. If he follows his recent pattern, he may only stay for one or two nights in the country, making it even harder for him to meet his monarch dad—who of course is already extremely busy himself.
We are delighted to announce that WellChild Patron Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, will attend the 2024 WellChild Awards, in association with @GSK, on 30th Sept. The Duke will meet our inspirational winners at a pre-ceremony reception before joining them in the main event.… pic.twitter.com/J7WR2YExKwSeptember 17, 2024
"If the King decides to head to London in the evening of Sunday 29 for meetings penciled in early that week, it is still looking highly unlikely that there will be time to meet with his son," the source continued.
"It still hasn't been decided if His Majesty will head to Highgrove or London on the tail end of Scotland or how his plans will pan out during that week. Harry is also making a flying visit and his travel plans have already been booked and organized."
But not all hope is lost: "There still could be something worked out as nothing is set in stone but it doesn't look promising," the source concluded.
Charles declined to see Harry on his visit to the U.K. in May, citing a busy schedule, and it is believed that they did not meet on Harry's visit in August either. And in February, after the King revealed his cancer diagnosis, Harry flew over immediately—but was only able to meet with his dad for some 45 minutes.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
