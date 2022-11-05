Prince Harry Reportedly Asked His Friends—and His Exes—to Break Their Silence for “Spare”

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Prince Harry’s voice might not be the only one we hear in his forthcoming memoir, Spare, due out on January 10, 2023. According to multiple outlets, the Duke of Sussex contacted both friends and exes to share their experiences for the forthcoming book, and, though The Telegraph claims that some were happy to cooperate, The Sun reports that others were “stunned” by the prince’s request, especially after years of Harry demanding discretion about his private life.

“Harry did reach out,” an unnamed source tells The Sun. “Friends and girlfriends were polite and said they would think about it, but ultimately most said no. It was felt to be kind of ironic that Harry would hit the roof if he ever had an inkling they spoke to the media, but now he wants them to when he needs their help.”

Before marrying Meghan Markle in 2018, Harry had two high-profile relationships: one with Chelsy Davy, whom he dated from 2004 to 2010, and Cressida Bonas, whom he dated from 2012 to 2014. He met and began dating Meghan in 2016.

“Both have steered clear from ever speaking to the press about what dating the royal was like in the years since their respective breakups, and it is unknown whether they have commented in the duke’s forthcoming book,” Tatler reports.

Davy admitted to The Times (opens in new tab) in 2016 that she struggled with the media attention surrounding their relationship, saying “yes, it was tough. It was so full-on: crazy, scary, and uncomfortable. I found it very difficult when it was bad. I couldn’t cope. I was young, I was trying to be a normal kid, and it was horrible.”

Interestingly, Tatler also reports via publisher Penguin Random House that, while the book will be known as Spare in the U.S., it will go by His Words, His Story in the U.K.