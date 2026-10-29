King Charles Just Received a Surprisingly Casual Addition to His Wardrobe During Bahamas Tour

The King saw how the All-Out Boxing Club empowers young people through the sport, and while chatting with coach Jermaine Gibson, the monarch came face to face with his own image. Gibson made shirts for himself and student Sanai Miller, 12, featuring a hilarious caricature of King Charles as a boxer wearing a crown.
The design even featured Charles wearing shorts that read “KC” and crown-embellished boxing gloves, and The King burst out laughing as he clocked Gibson’s shirt in an Instagram Reel shared by Hello! magazine.
“We made one for you, I had it made last night,” Gibson said before handing a blue version of the shirt to The King, who replied, "How generous!"
"We gave him one of his own, he said it was really good," the boxing coach told members of the media afterward, per Hello!
The King also experienced another lighthearted moment on Wednesday, dancing and shaking maracas during a traditional Junkanoo parade full of color and music.
The King, who is visiting the Bahamas and Guyana this week, will be joined by Queen Camilla on November 1 for the next leg of the tour, which will see them head to Antigua and Barbuda in conjunction with this year's CHOGM.
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.