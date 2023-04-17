Prince Harry Apparently Decided to Attend the Coronation a Month Ago, Despite Late RSVP

Though we just found out about Prince Harry’s RSVP decision surrounding his father King Charles’ Coronation last Wednesday—nine days after the RSVP deadline—according to The Mirror , Harry had made his decision a month ago, but was waiting to figure out one important piece of the puzzle: How his and Meghan Markle’s children would fit into the picture.

A former equerry who is close to both Harry and his brother Prince William said that he was aware of Harry’s plans to attend the May 6 ceremony at the beginning of March, but that Harry had demands surrounding his children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Archie turns four years old on the same day as the Coronation, and Charles was reportedly happy to make a nod to his grandson and raise a glass to him during lunch, The Mirror reports. That said, it’s unclear if Harry will even be in attendance at said lunch, as he is reportedly keen to attend the ceremony then rush home to California and his family there.

“The King considered a toast to Archie,” a source told The Mail on Sunday . But with no member of the Sussex family now due at the lunch, it is highly unlikely he would do in their absence.”

While Harry will be in attendance at the Coronation, Meghan will stay behind with the children in California. Royal commentator Kristen Meinzer told Insider that it made sense for one parent to stay home and celebrate Archie’s birthday while the other fulfills his royal obligation.

“I think the decision for Harry to go and for Meghan to stay home with the children on Archie’s birthday is a brilliant way to split the difference,” Meinzer said. “As I’ve said in the past, the primary benefit of attending is the optics—of looking as though they’re continuing to do their best on their end, even if the royal family isn’t always doing their best on their end. But I’ve always maintained that the Sussexes must also do what’s best for their own little family and their own mental health. It sounds like that’s what they’ll be doing.”