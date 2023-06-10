Prince Harry “Made No Attempt to See” Older Brother Prince William While in the U.K. This Week

Another U.K. trip, another apparently no contact visit between Prince Harry and his brother, Prince William. OK reports that Harry “made no attempt to see” William while in his home country for his court case against Mirror Group Newspapers this past week, and The Telegraph reports that Harry is not only “not believed to have seen” William, but also his father, King Charles.

The King returned from Romania this past Tuesday, but he “did not take the opportunity to see the Duke,” OK reports. Instead, the outlet reports, he went to a concert. Harry—who stayed at Frogmore Cottage while in country—flew back home to Montecito, California on Thursday as he wanted to get home to his family “as quickly as possible.” (Harry shares a home with wife Meghan Markle and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.)

(Image credit: Getty)

After Harry took the stand, royal expert Katie Nicholl shared that both Charles and William were apprehensive about what he might say: “My sources tell me that [Charles and William] were very wary about Harry going into the witness box,” she said. “I think when you see what came out of Harry’s evidence and his witness statement, you can understand why.”

(Image credit: Getty)

(Image credit: Getty)

An insider added “It has his family terrified. They are nervous about what Harry could ultimately reveal, and rightly so. His book was bad enough.”