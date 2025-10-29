Prince Harry Dropped a Major Hint About His Future Plans in the U.S. During a New Podcast Interview

Royal fans just got treated to a very candid moment from Prince Harry.

In an interview that dropped today on the newest episode of the Hasan Minhaj Doesn’t Know podcast, Harry addressed question that's been lingering for a while regarding his plans for pursuing U.S. citizenship.

Host and comedian Hasan Minhaj asked the royal about his citizenship plans during the episode's "Royal Rapid Fire" segment.

"Are you going to become a U.S. citizen?" Minhaj asked during the fast-paced Q-and-A segment (per People).

"Am I going to become a U.S. citizen? There are no plans to be, at this point," Prince Harry replied candidly.

Prince Harry Wants Big Tech to Stop Hacking Our Kids’ Brains - YouTube Watch On

The question is one that's followed Harry since he and Meghan Markle decided to relocate their family to the United States in 2020. Although the Sussex family seems comfortable and settled in their Montecito, California home, the question of U.S. citizenship for Harry has hung in the background for some time.

The Mirror reports that Harry has "previously tossed up the idea of becoming a permanent citizen," but points out that pursuing that status would likely require him to give up his royal titles.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As the Mirror reports, U.S. immigration policy states that "any applicant who has any titles of heredity or positions of nobility in any foreign state must renounce the title or the position." The outlet also points out that the U.S. Citizen and Immigration Services (USCIS) also confirms individuals seeking citizenship must "expressly renounce the title in a public ceremony and USCIS must record the renunciation as part of the proceedings."

In 2024, during an interview with Good Morning America while her was attending the Invictus Games One Year to Go celebration in Vancouver, Canada, Harry was asked about his life in California after his and Meghan's royal exit, and his response was effusively positive.

"It's amazing," Harry told Good Morning America's Will Reeve. "I love every single day."

When Reeve asked if Harry felt American, the royal chuckled before saying, "Do I feel American? Um, no. I don't know how I feel."

During that conversation, the Duke of Sussex went on to add that he has "considered" becoming a United States citizen, but admitted that doing so wasn't a "high priority."