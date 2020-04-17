It seems like everyone has an opinion about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to step back a senior, working members of the royal family.

Although there have been rumors of less-than-pleased responses from some royals, Harry's aunt, Princess Anne, recently went on the record in an interview with royal correspondent Katie Nicholl about the royal exit.

Anne said that she believes "most people would argue that there are downsides to having titles" and that she thinks the decision was the "right thing to do."

Princess Anne (aka Anne, Princess Royal) is Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's second child and only daughter and she's definitely Team Sussex. In a new interview with Vanity Fair (which happened to take place just a month after Harry and Meghan announced their decision to step back from royal duties), the royal made a firm statement about her nephew's big move.

"I think it was probably easier for them, and I think most people would argue that there are downsides to having titles," she explained to royal expert Katie Nicholl. "So I think that was probably the right thing to do."

Anyone who knows much about the royal family won't be surprised by Anne's stance, of course. Even though she's still a working royal herself, she and her first husband, Mark Phillips, opted to break royal tradition and decline HRH titles for their children, Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall. Harry and Meghan, of course, made the same call when their son, Archie Harrison, was born in 2019, deciding against having the Queen give him a royal title.

It's good to know that, no matter how many rumors there are of royal feuds related to Harry and Meghan's exit, they have at least one relative who is firmly on their side.

