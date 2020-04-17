Today's Top Stories
1
Exploring the World of Women and Space
2
Love Is Blind's Lauren and Cameron Talk Beauty
3
The Fragrance That Brings Me Comfort in Isolation
4
How Do I Focus on Work Right Now?
5
Found: Meghan Markle's Strathberry Bags on Sale

Princess Anne Says She Thinks Harry and Meghan's Royal Exit Was "The Right Thing to Do"

By Kayleigh Roberts
    • Although there have been rumors of less-than-pleased responses from some royals, Harry's aunt, Princess Anne, recently went on the record in an interview with royal correspondent Katie Nicholl about the royal exit.
      • Anne said that she believes "most people would argue that there are downsides to having titles" and that she thinks the decision was the "right thing to do."

        Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal exit has been controversial among some royal fans and, according to anonymous royal "sources," even among some members of the royal family. One royal has gone very much on the record supporting the move though: Harry's aunt, Princess Anne.

        Princess Anne (aka Anne, Princess Royal) is Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's second child and only daughter and she's definitely Team Sussex. In a new interview with Vanity Fair (which happened to take place just a month after Harry and Meghan announced their decision to step back from royal duties), the royal made a firm statement about her nephew's big move.

        "I think it was probably easier for them, and I think most people would argue that there are downsides to having titles," she explained to royal expert Katie Nicholl. "So I think that was probably the right thing to do."

        Anyone who knows much about the royal family won't be surprised by Anne's stance, of course. Even though she's still a working royal herself, she and her first husband, Mark Phillips, opted to break royal tradition and decline HRH titles for their children, Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall. Harry and Meghan, of course, made the same call when their son, Archie Harrison, was born in 2019, deciding against having the Queen give him a royal title.

        It's good to know that, no matter how many rumors there are of royal feuds related to Harry and Meghan's exit, they have at least one relative who is firmly on their side.

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        subscribe here

        Related Stories
        The Queen's Baths Are Exactly 7 Inches Deep
        Harry and Meghan Might Buy This $15M Mansion
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
        Princess Diana Had Bad Vibes at Her Royal Wedding
        Prince William Just Gave a Super Candid Interview
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        Found: Meghan Markle's Strathberry Bags on Sale
        Peek Inside Harry and Meghan's L.A. Home
        Prince Harry Is *Not* Dropping His Royal Surname
        The Queen's Baths Are Exactly 7 Inches Deep
        Meghan Markle's Favorite Heels Are on Sale
        Harry and Meghan Say No to Name Plane After Archie
        Meghan Markle Reportedly Clashed With Palace Staff
        Every Single Royal Family Member's Net Worth