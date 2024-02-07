Prince Harry Stays the Night in London Hotel, Prince William Still Doesn't "Trust" Him

The situation can't be easy for either of them.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry attend the European Premiere of 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' at Royal Albert Hall on December 12, 2017 in London, England.
Prince Harry was not invited to stay with his brother Prince William or on any other royal property after he flew to the U.K. to visit their father King Charles amid his cancer diagnosis.

According to various reports, the Duke of Sussex spent Tuesday night in a London hotel, since he and Meghan Markle now need a "formal invitation" to stay in royal residences, according to the The Independent.

Harry was granted a 45-minute meeting with the King, though the short amount of time they spent together was more so due to the monarch's health than to any bad blood between father and son.

King Charles and Prince Harry at a royal engagement

Prince Harry has visited his father King Charles amid cancer diagnosis.

Marie Claire reported on Tuesday that Harry and William had no plans to see each other while the former is in England, and The Independent is now confirming this.

Though part of the reason for this is of course the fact that the two brothers reportedly haven't spoken directly in months, it's also down to the fact that the Prince of Wales is already extremely busy. Not only is he returning to duties today for the first time since Princess Kate was admitted to hospital in January, but he also needs to prioritize caring for his wife and their three children as well.

A source told the Daily Mail, "He will make a return to duties on Wednesday but you should not expect to see him again for a bit after that."

During this difficult time, William will need to show strength of character, according to royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams.

"Times like these do test—a test, I suppose, of character," Fitzwilliams told The Independent. "No doubt this is very difficult. Charles, his father, and Catherine, his wife, unwell—then, of course, the business with Harry is serious because he doesn’t trust him."

Charles' cancer was made public earlier this week, while Kate is currently recovering from an abdominal surgery for the next several weeks.

