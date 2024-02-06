Prince Harry Lands in London Amidst King Charles’ Cancer Diagnosis

Harry wasted no time heading to his father’s side after the shocking announcement.

Prince Charles Prince Harry
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Rachel Burchfield
By Rachel Burchfield
published

Prince Harry wasted no time in hopping on a plane from Los Angeles to London, touching down today to see his father, King Charles, amidst the monarch’s shocking cancer diagnosis. Buckingham Palace revealed the diagnosis yesterday, the same day that Charles began outpatient treatment; the cancer was found during the King’s corrective procedure for an enlarged prostate on January 26, though the cancer is not of the prostate. The specific type of cancer and its stage are heretofore unknown to the public.

King Charles and Prince Harry walking together

Prince Harry has already touched down in the U.K. following his father's cancer diagnosis

(Image credit: Getty)

Harry flew alone, sans wife Meghan Markle and children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Charles personally contacted both of his sons, Harry and Prince William, to tell them of his diagnosis before it was made public, and The Daily Mail reports that Harry “immediately decided to come to the U.K. to be by his father’s side,” the outlet reports. “Experts have claimed that Harry’s dash to Britain ‘indicates the seriousness’ of the King’s condition.”

The office of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said of the matter that “The Duke did speak with his father about his diagnosis. He will be traveling to the U.K. to see His Majesty in the coming days.”

King Charles, Prince William, Prince Harry

Prince William is also said to be in close contact with his father, though he is also juggling caretaking responsibilities of Princess Kate as she recovers from abdominal surgery

(Image credit: Getty)

William is also said to be in close contact with his father, but is simultaneously tending to his wife, Princess Kate, as she recovers from abdominal surgery three weeks ago today.

Harry touched down at London’s Heathrow Airport Tuesday afternoon U.K. time, Hello reports, and left LAX not long after the King’s diagnosis became public yesterday afternoon U.S. time. Hello reports that Meghan stayed behind in Montecito, California with the kids because of their schooling. 

It is not breaking news that tensions have run high between Harry and the rest of the royal family, specifically Charles and William, in the years of late. That said, family is family, and if any good can come from this unwelcome announcement, maybe it can be total reconciliation between father and son and brother and brother, a silver lining in the cloud, if you will.

"Prince Harry coming over is a huge moment," said Hello royal editor Emily Nash. "The King's diagnosis will have concerned the whole family, but especially his sons, and it's only natural that Harry will want to spend time with him after so long apart. It's about a family coming together during a difficult time, just as any other family would." 

Rachel Burchfield
Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor

Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more. 

