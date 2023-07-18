Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have "Built a Gilded Cage Around Themselves" by Focusing on Personal Revelations First, Royal Expert Says

A large proportion of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's professional ventures since they moved to California has centered around projects that revealed quite a lot about their personal and royal lives: their Oprah interview, the Archetypes podcast, their Netflix docuseries, Prince Harry's memoir Spare.
Now that their contract with Spotify has been terminated, they are apparently looking to produce fewer personal projects, and instead focus on the causes they care about, for example through Harry's Netflix documentary Heart of Invictus, which follows competitors from his dear project the Invictus Games.
But for one royal commentator, this unfortunately may not be the best professional strategy for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex moving forward.
"They are having a run of bad luck in their working life. But ironically as long as they concentrate on delivering personal stuff instead of more serious work, people will be interested," Ingrid Seward told The Mirror U.S.
"They have built a gilded cage of expectation around themselves from which it will be hard to escape."
Seward's comments come soon after the Emmy nominations were revealed, and we found out Netflix' Harry & Meghan had been snubbed. However, on the bright side, it did receive a nomination for Best Streaming Nonfiction Series in the Hollywood Critics Awards.
"Meghan and Harry will concentrate on this and make it a positive, however irritated they might be not to be in the Emmy nominations," Seward said.
While I'm sure the Sussexes will be devising a brilliant plan for their next chapter, experts have expressed concern over their professional future, with one recently saying that their empire was beginning to "crumble."
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
