Mark Your Calendars—Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Docuseries Has a Release Date

Cancel your plans, grab your fellow royal follower friends, and prepare to binge—it appears we have an official release date for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries, directed by veteran filmmaker Liz Garbus: Thursday, December 8.

That’s in just 12 days!

There was chatter within the preceding months whether—after Her late Majesty’s death on September 8—we’d see the docuseries come to light at all, but, in less than two weeks (according to The Sun ) we’ll see it hit the streaming service. The project, the outlet reports, cost a staggering 88 million pounds and will give an insight into the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s “love story.”

Sources report that the series’ original title was Chapters, “but the couple are believed to have changed their mind,” the outlet reports. “The new title has not yet been made public.”

The docuseries’ release comes just under one month after season five of The Crown was released on November 9. Harry and Meghan wanted to delay the airing of their show to 2023 after backlash over The Crown, The Sun reports, but “sources said late edits are unwelcome, as it needs translating into other languages,” the outlet reports.

“Netflix needs a couple of months to do all of the formatting and dubbing, subtitling, and audio—the stuff that enables it to launch,” a source says.

According to the outlet, we can expect Harry and Meghan to not just talk about their love story, but also about other members of the royal family, including King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla, and Prince William.