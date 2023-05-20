Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Apparently Haven’t Heard a Word from the Royal Family Following New York City Car Chase

Just two weeks ago today, Prince Harry was in the U.K., attending the Coronation ceremony of his father, King Charles. While relations seemingly remain icy between Harry and some members of the royal family (here’s looking at the Prince and Princess of Wales), anyone who watched coverage of the Coronation could see that Harry was clearly getting on with many members of his family. Even so, according to multiple outlets, Harry and wife Meghan Markle haven’t heard from the royal family since news broke of their “near catastrophic car chase” involving paparazzi earlier this week in New York City.

People reports that “the royal family has not reached out to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex since the incident occurred on Tuesday night.” (Adding fuel to this fire, the couple’s fifth wedding anniversary was yesterday, so there apparently has been no acknowledgement of that, either.) The Telegraph reports that Harry and Meghan are “frustrated” by “the lack of personal contact” from his family, with the outlet reporting “The lack of personal contact, as well as Buckingham Palace’s refusal to publicly acknowledge or comment on the incident, is understood to have frustrated the couple, who friends suggested may have hoped to garner more support, particularly on a personal level.”

The incident occurred after Meghan was honored at the Ms. Foundation’s Women of Vision Awards in Manhattan Tuesday night; she brought Harry and mother Doria Ragland along as special guests. The chase, according to a Sussex spokesperson, lasted two hours and, according to a source speaking to People, left the couple “shaken”: “It was a disturbing situation, and they were shaken, but they are glad everyone’s okay,” the source says.

