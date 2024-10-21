Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Reportedly Purchased Portugal Home to Stay "Connected" to the Royals
A royal expert called the move "extremely significant."
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly purchased a vacation home in Portugal, which will allegedly allow them to keep in closer contact with the Royal Family.
The Sussexes reportedly bought a home in Alentejo, Portugal, the Daily Mail reported. Speaking to the outlet, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams called the purchase "extremely significant," particularly as Harry's cousin Princess Eugenie lives in Melides, which is south of Lisbon in Portugal.
Fitzwilliams suggested that Meghan and Harry's decision to purchase property so close to Princess Eugenie demonstrates the "close bond" the cousins share. The royal expert also noted that the move "makes [it] clear that they are connected closely to part of the Royal Family and it will be interesting to see how they intend to develop this."
The royal expert referenced just how close Harry and Meghan are to Eugenie and her family. "[Princess Eugenie and Brooksbank] moved into Frogmore Cottage when the Sussexes vacated it and have reportedly seen each other in California and in Portugal, where Jack works," he explained.
Having a home in Portugal could give the Sussexes more access to the EU and the United Kingdom, too.
Fitzwilliams explained, "Will it, for example, lead to more solo or perhaps even joint visits to Britain, but without participating in royal life or royal rituals at Sandringham and Balmoral?"
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a "mega secret" trip to Portugal in September 2023, after leaving the Invictus Games in Düsseldorf, Germany. Page Six reported that Meghan and Harry spent time with actor Chris Evans and his wife Alba Baptista during the trip, although the meet-up was totally unplanned.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
"[Evans and Baptista] bumped into the royals at a bar or restaurant while abroad in Europe," Page Six reported. "The couples did not know each other, and their run-in was completely coincidental."
Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
-
Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper Make Their Love Erewhon-Official
The couple rolled out of bed in matching sweatpants to run errands in Los Angeles.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
This Charli XCX-Inspired Fragrance Is So "Brat" Coded
I put Valentino's best scents to the ultimate test.
By Audrey Noble Published
-
The Australian Public Is Going Wild for King Charles and Queen Camilla Despite Government Snubs
Droves of Australians have waited for hours to get a glimpse of the King and Queen.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Princess Eugenie Is Reportedly in a "Precarious Position" Between Prince Harry and King Charles
"Eugenie is in a difficult spot."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Kate Is Preparing for a Halloween Break With Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis
The Princess of Wales is spending some quality time with her kids this spooky season.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Fans Can’t Get over Prince Harry’s Seriously Impressive Surfing Skills in New Video: “In His Season of Joy”
He's a true Californian now.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Princess Eugenie Shares Rare Photos of Her Son, Ernest, to Mark Mom Sarah Ferguson's 65th Birthday
"So proud of the Grannie you are, the mum you are and the woman you are."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
A Surprising Member of the Royal Family Has a Criminal Record
The incident has been revisited in Craig Brown's new book, 'Q: A Voyage Around The Queen.'
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Royal Expert Claims Princess Kate is Done "Playing Peacemaker" With King Charles, Prince Harry and Prince William
"She did try over a period of years and finally threw up her hands in disgust."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
How Taylor Swift Has Entered the Chat When It Comes to Prince Harry's Security
One royal commentator said there was a "double standard" when it came to police protection in the U.K.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
King Charles and Melania Trump Are Pen Pals, Apparently
The unlikely friendship first began in 2005, according to Melania's new memoir.
By Amy Mackelden Published