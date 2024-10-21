Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Reportedly Purchased Portugal Home to Stay "Connected" to the Royals

A royal expert called the move "extremely significant."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle clap and laugh while visiting the Escuela Tambores de Cabildo in Cartagena, Colombia
(Image credit: Eric Charbonneau/Archewell Foundation via Getty Images)
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly purchased a vacation home in Portugal, which will allegedly allow them to keep in closer contact with the Royal Family.

The Sussexes reportedly bought a home in Alentejo, Portugal, the Daily Mail reported. Speaking to the outlet, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams called the purchase "extremely significant," particularly as Harry's cousin Princess Eugenie lives in Melides, which is south of Lisbon in Portugal.

Fitzwilliams suggested that Meghan and Harry's decision to purchase property so close to Princess Eugenie demonstrates the "close bond" the cousins share. The royal expert also noted that the move "makes [it] clear that they are connected closely to part of the Royal Family and it will be interesting to see how they intend to develop this."

The royal expert referenced just how close Harry and Meghan are to Eugenie and her family. "[Princess Eugenie and Brooksbank] moved into Frogmore Cottage when the Sussexes vacated it and have reportedly seen each other in California and in Portugal, where Jack works," he explained.

Having a home in Portugal could give the Sussexes more access to the EU and the United Kingdom, too.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry wearing J.Crew

Meghan and Harry have reportedly bought a home in Portugal.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Fitzwilliams explained, "Will it, for example, lead to more solo or perhaps even joint visits to Britain, but without participating in royal life or royal rituals at Sandringham and Balmoral?"

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a "mega secret" trip to Portugal in September 2023, after leaving the Invictus Games in Düsseldorf, Germany. Page Six reported that Meghan and Harry spent time with actor Chris Evans and his wife Alba Baptista during the trip, although the meet-up was totally unplanned.

"[Evans and Baptista] bumped into the royals at a bar or restaurant while abroad in Europe," Page Six reported. "The couples did not know each other, and their run-in was completely coincidental."

