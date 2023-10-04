Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Apparently Ran Into this Newlywed Celebrity Couple While Vacationing Secretly in Portugal

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Marie Claire reported recently that, in between the closing of the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf, Germany and their return to their home in the U.S., Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stopped off in Portugal for a secret romantic getaway. (While they were in country, Harry and Meghan likely saw Harry’s cousin Princess Eugenie, who now splits her time between Portugal and the U.K.)

Portuguese magazine Nova Gente reported that the couple traveled to the village of Melides—close to Lisbon—and that their visit was a “mega secret” operation, and a quick one. The outlet reports that Harry and Meghan were on the Iberian Peninsula for three nights, and, while there, reportedly visited the CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club Resort. 

But it seems that there were other celebrities on hand even outside of Harry, Meghan, and Eugenie. Chris Evans and new wife Alba Baptista hung out with the Sussexes in Portugal, Page Six reports, although the hang didn’t seem pre-planned: the outlet reports that the newlyweds, who married just last month on September 9, “bumped into the royals at a bar or restaurant while abroad in Europe,” the outlet reports. “The couples did not know each other, and their run-in was completely coincidental.”

Evans and Baptista might have been in Portugal for more than just a getaway: Baptista is from the country, and Page Six reports that the couple have plans to have a second wedding celebration there at some point—and it may have already happened. “There is going to be a second gathering in Portugal for members of Alba’s family who couldn’t be in Massachusetts [where the pair tied the knot],” a source said. “Sometime this week, I believe. Then they’ll depart from Portugal for their honeymoon.” 

In attendance at Evans and Baptista’s first wedding celebration were Jeremy Renner, Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Emily Blunt, and John Krasinski; Harry and Meghan might have just stumbled upon their second celebration in the beautiful backdrop of Portugal.

