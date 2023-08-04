Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Latest Video Sends the Message "We Are Together and We Are Here to Help," Expert Claims

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently put out a video to celebrate a cool new charity initiative they championed: the Responsible Technology Youth Power Fund.
This video marked the Duke and Duchess of Sussex' first public appearance in a while, and as such is a significant move—especially considering all the split rumors they've been the subject of recently.
In it, the Sussexes put on a united front, and looked both elegant and laid back in their Southern California home.
The "style and setting is classic Meghan—breezy, beige and beautiful," commented royal expert Tessa Dunlop, speaking to the Mirror US.
"The Duke and Duchess in the garden of their multi-million pound Montecito home chatting to beneficiaries of a campaign they've long been vocal about: online safety for young people.
"In the video, they lean towards each other, warm, smiling, almost but not quite touching."
For Dunlop, the video has an "unspoken message," which is essentially, "We are together and we are here to help."
She continued, "This was the first time Harry and Meghan have made a joint public appearance together for months and their involvement in the Youth Power Fund Advisor Committee was priceless. This 'priceless' appearance showed the couple in a positive light as they sat in the garden of their Montecito family home."
The Responsible Technology Youth Power Fund just announced the 26 young people and organizations who were awarded funds to develop their projects for creating "more equitable and more inclusive technology."
As such, the Sussexes called some of the winners to personally congratulate them on their achievement, which was the most obvious purpose of the video—though you could argue it was also meant to help dispel some of the rumors about their marriage.
