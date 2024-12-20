The Secret (and Unusual) Code Name Behind King Charles's Health Scare Revealed by Royal Insider

King Charles shocked the world when he announced he'd been diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in February, and while royal watchers grappled with the news, "ashen-faced" courtiers were left to come up with a plan. In a new report from the Daily Mail on Dec. 20, it's been revealed that the palace created a secret code name unknown to anyone—perhaps even The King himself.

Royal editor Rebecca English revealed the details that played out behind the scenes earlier this year, writing that Buckingham Palace staffers' "role was to devise a plan to support The King, and reassure an anxious nation."

Royals love a good code name; Queen Elizabeth's death plan was called "Operation London Bridge" and The King's is said to have been upgraded to the same name. But in the case of his cancer battle, English shared that it "was codenamed 'Operation Delphinium'—The King's favorite flower."

The name makes sense for avid gardener Charles, but according to a royal source, the monarch might've been unaware that the flower-themed code even existed.

"I'm not sure even His Majesty knows [that's what it was called]," the insider told English.

The King looked in good spirits as he carried out his last public event before Christmas on Dec. 20. (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, the Daily Mail reported that any plans regarding his health were "firmly led by The King himself," noting that His Majesty wanted to "be as open as possible" with the public.

"The King hoped that if he could be honest, it may help others in the same position," a royal source told English, adding King Charles "wanted people to know it is possible to keep living a full and active life even while undergoing treatment."

Earlier Friday, palace sources announced that The King's cancer treatments would continue into the New Year, stressing that his health was still on the right path. His Majesty—who paid a visit to Walthamstow, London before heading off to Sandringham for Christmas—gave one local faith leader a quippy three-word response when asked about his health.

"I'm still alive," he joked, according to the Mirror.

As for 2025, English wrote that the New Year looks optimistic for The King and Queen, with a schedule of overseas visits and plenty of local engagements planned. A royal source noted, "They have come through the worst and both are stronger for it."