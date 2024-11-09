Prince Harry Spends Time With Pat Tillman's Mom During Surprise Appearance at Tillman Honors Gala
The Duke of Sussex was honored with the Pat Tillman Award For Service at the ESPYs earlier this year.
Prince Harry made a surprise pubic appearance earlier this week, deepening his connection to a foundation that has become near and dear to his heart. On Wednesday, Nov. 6, the Duke of Sussex attended The Pat Tillman Foundation's annual Tillman Honors gala, held at the Union League Club of Chicago.
According to a social media post from the Foundation's Instagram account, the gala featured "over 400 supporters" who all came together to celebrate the foundation's "remarkable Tillman Scholars and raise essential funds for the Tillman Scholar Program."
In the video shared on Instagram, the Duke of Sussex can be seen participating in a leadership development roundtable discussion with more than 40 Tillman Scholars ahead of the dinner. His attendance was a surprise to the participants, including retired NFL quarterback Jake Plummer.
Earlier this year, Prince Harry received the Pat Tillman Award at the ESPYs for his commitment to supporting veterans through the Invictus Games. As a military veteran himself, having served 10 years in the British Army, the Duke of Sussex created the games to help wounded, injured and sick armed forces personnel.
A post shared by Pat Tillman Foundation (@pattillmanfnd)
A photo posted by on
For the uninitiated, Pat Tillman was a former NFL player for the Arizona Cardinals who, after the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, retired from football to join the U.S. Army as a Ranger and deploy abroad. Tillman was killed in Afghanistan in 2004 as a result of friendly fire. He was 27 years old.
After his death, Tillman received both the Silver Star and a Purple Heart for his service.
After it was announced that the Duke of Sussex would be this year's Pat Tillman Award recipient, he received some backlash from people who questioned the choice—including Tillman's mother.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
At the time, Mary Tillman told The Daily Mail that she felt there were others "working in the veteran community" that could have been honored. However, the duke was seated next to Mary at her table for this year's gala, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary.
ESPN responded to the backlash by defending their choice to award Prince Harry with the coveted honor, telling TMZ Sports via a statement: “ESPN, with the support of the Tillman Foundation, is honoring Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, specifically for the work of The Invictus Games Foundation as it celebrates its 10th year promoting healing through the power of sport for military service members and veterans around the world."
“While we understand not everyone will agree with all honorees selected for any award, The Invictus Games Foundation does incredible work, and ESPN believes this is a cause worth celebrating," the statement continued.
Danielle Campoamor is Marie Claire's weekend editor covering all things news, celebrity, politics, culture, live events, and more. In addition, she is an award-winning freelance writer and former NBC journalist with over a decade of digital media experience covering mental health, reproductive justice, abortion access, maternal mortality, gun violence, climate change, politics, celebrity news, culture, online trends, wellness, gender-based violence and other feminist issues. You can find her work in The New York Times, Washington Post, TIME, New York Magazine, CNN, MSNBC, NBC, TODAY, Vogue, Vanity Fair, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, InStyle, Playboy, Teen Vogue, Glamour, The Daily Beast, Mother Jones, Prism, Newsweek, Slate, HuffPost and more. She currently lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their two feral sons. When she is not writing, editing or doom scrolling she enjoys reading, cooking, debating current events and politics, traveling to Seattle to see her dear friends and losing Pokémon battles against her ruthless offspring. You can find her on X, Instagram, Threads, Facebook and all the places.
-
Taylor Swift Paints the Town in a Watercolor Vivienne Westwood Corset Dress
The singer is proving she's "not like the others, like a rainbow with all of the colors."
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
The Chicest Coats Are Hidden in the Sale Section
Including leather jackets, wool coats, must-have blazers, and shearling styles.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
'Outer Banks' Fans Speculate Behind-the-Scenes Drama Led to a Beloved Character's Death—Here's What to Know
One of the original Pogues has left the hit Netflix series.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Prince Harry Says He Understands "The Weight Of Losing a Parent" in Moving Letter to Grieving Military Children
"Yet, in the midst of that heartache, we find strength in the love and memories left behind."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Speak Out Against Online Violence During New Joint Appearance
"Young people are calling for help. Families are desperately seeking support."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
The “Hottest British Royal You’ve Never Heard Of” Has Started Military Training at the Same School as Prince William and Prince Harry
We love a man in uniform.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Princess Diana's Friend Believes the Royal Family Is Finally "Listening" to Prince Harry
"Maybe this is a sign that the family are listening."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Meghan Markle Made an Unexpected Cameo During Prince Harry's NATO Meeting
The Sussexes have only carried out solo engagements since August.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Mike Tindall Says "Pretending to Punch" Prince Harry Got Him into a Ton of Trouble
"Loads of trolls went in on Mike, especially about him wanting to hit a young, defenseless Harry."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Why a Phone Call Warning of an Impending "Apocalypse" on Halloween 2016 Changed Everything for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
"Well, we said, staring anxiously at our phones, it was going to happen eventually."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Prince William Will Reportedly Snub Royal Family's Christmas if This Family Member Is Invited
The Prince of Wales is apparently "nervous" they might show up this year.
By Amy Mackelden Published