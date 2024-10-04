Exclusive: Prince Harry Shares Never-Before-Seen Moments From NYC Visit in New Video
The Duke of Sussex championed causes close to his heart during UN Climate Week in a new video shared with 'Marie Claire.'
In a new video exclusively shared with Marie Claire on Friday, Oct. 4, the Duke of Sussex is giving fans a peek at some behind-the-scenes moments from his visit to New York during UN General Assembly High-Level Week and Climate Week.
The duke—who turned 40 on Sept. 15—has expressed a renewed commitment to focusing on his work as a global charity advocate and statesman in his new decade, and during the trip, Prince Harry turned his attention to issues such as climate change, mental health and the dangers of social media.
In the video, Prince Harry notes, “My lock screen is a picture of my kids. What’s yours?” as he addresses the Clinton Global Initiative about the challenges parents face in today's increasingly digital world. The Duke of Sussex’s new Parents’ Network, launched with his wife, Meghan Markle, recently launched as a resource for families whose children have been harmed by online interactions.
Along with giving speeches, the prince doles out hugs and handshakes in the clip, but he also finds a moment to sneak in a backstage FaceTime call with the Duchess of Sussex and their kids Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3.
He kicked off the trip by joining Tessy Ojo, CEO of The Diana Award, and two inspiring young women who have followed in the late Diana, Princess of Wales’s footsteps by making changes in their own communities.
The Duke of Sussex also honored his mother by making a passionate speech at an event for landmine clearance charity The HALO Trust. "As you know, The HALO Trust work in Angola meant a great deal to my mother. Carrying on her legacy is a responsibility that I take incredibly seriously," he told the audience.
The father of two noted that “while you dont need children to have a stake in the future of our planet, I do know that my mother would have been horrified that anyone’s children or grandchildren would live in a world still infested with mines.”
During a panel for African Parks, Prince Harry—who is carrying out engagements in Lesotho and South Africa related to his youth charity, Sentebale, this week—spoke about wildlife conservation and the importance of sustainable tourism in keeping these African habitats protected for generations to come.
In a related meeting ahead of his Sentebale trip, Prince Harry teamed up with Her Majesty Queen Masenate Mohato Seeiso of Lesotho at a UN gathering. The duo, joined by the first ladies of Botswana and Finland, focused on issues such as ending gender-based violence.
The Duke of Sussex wrapped up his visit by celebrating the fifth anniversary of his sustainable travel non-profit, Travalyst. Citing some sobering statistics about climate change and the enormous increase in international travel, Prince Harry called on both tourists and global leaders to focus on sustainability versus bottom lines.
"That kind of growth can only be sustainable if we prioritize not just profit, but people and places too,” he noted in his speech, adding that “as a father of two” he found the issue of climate change “absolutely terrifying."
After leaving NYC, the Duke of Sussex continued his busy month by honoring seriously ill children at the WellChild Awards in London, continuing his commitment as the charity's longtime patron.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.”
